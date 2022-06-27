The Countdown To UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier Has Officially Begun

Fight week for UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier has arrived, and the countdown has officially begun.

The UFC has released their official UFC 276 Countdown video, which features both championship bouts as well as a fitting preview for The Sugar Show.

The main event will see “The Last Stylebender” Israel Adesanya facing off with #2-ranked middleweight Jared Cannonier in what could be a chess match or simply one gladiator’s checkmate en route to anointing himself as the sole middleweight king.

This past weekend, Johnny Eblen won the Bellator middleweight championship by defeating Gegard Mousasi. After the victory, Eblen proclaimed himself to be the best middleweight in the world.

At UFC 276, Adesanya and Cannonier will take center stage inside the T-Mobile Arena to present their opening, closing, and definitive arguments to the contrary.

The co-main event? Oh, not much to see. Just arguably the two best featherweights of all time going at it in a trilogy when Alexander Volkanovski battles Max Holloway again. A win for Volkanovski would almost surely close the book on this chapter of UFC’s expansive record book, while a Holloway win would serve as this battle’s “to be continued” of a seemingly never-ending featherweight war.

In addition to the championship doubleheader on display Saturday, The Sugar Show will also be playing live for MMA fans worldwide when Sean O’Malley takes on Pedro Munhoz. The official countdown video walks you through the veteran mindset of Munhoz and the hungry psyche of a budding superstar as the days draw closer to UFC 276.

Here is what you can expect to see from the UFC 276 Countdown video.

“I am the king, and I’m gonna remind him who I am.” – Israel Adesanya

In the UFC 276 official countdown video, Israel Adesanya’s dominance over the middleweight division was chronicled, as well as the champion’s sustained hunger heading into his fifth title defense.

“I don’t care who he’s fought; all those accomplishments; the fact that he’s the champion — all that **** goes away when the ref says ‘go.’ You’re just a husk, a shell, a fleshbag for me to beat the **** on.” – Jared Cannonier

Along with taking fans through Cannonier’s journey of three UFC weight classes, viewers also catch a raw glimpse into the defiant confidence “The Killa Gorilla” wields ahead of the biggest fight of his career.

“I’m gonna be a step ahead, I’m gonna prove that I’m the better man, and I’m gonna really put an end to this.” – Alexander Volkanovski

The countdown video provides fans a look into what makes “The Great” the best. We also learn firsthand from Volkanovski the extent of his readiness to put a stamp on his spot as the #1 featherweight in the world at the third and final expense of Max Holloway.

“The key to defeating Volkanovski in this third one is attrition. He’s a dog, so the training is very different. Come July 2, I wanna test that dog, and I want a finish. I’m gonna touch him on his chin a bunch of times and remind him who Blessed is.” – Max Holloway

The countdown video shows a Max Holloway that is at peace but also at the threshold of the biggest do-or-die fight of his legendary career. After watching the countdown video, you’ll learn that despite the undeniable pressure he is faced with, there is an ease about the Hawaiin, brought about by love, family, and of course — big-fight experience.

“My style is so fun to watch — knocking people out in spectacular fashion.” – Sean O’Malley

In the countdown video, Sean O’Malley played spoiler by sharing the only two possible endings for his upcoming fight with Pedro Munhoz. You can view the Countdown video at the close of this article for the dirt.

“It’s not the hype that makes you win the fight; but it’s how big your heart is. And if I see that you break, mentally or physically, then you’re gonna have to pay for it.” – Pedro Munhoz

Although Pedro Munhoz will be opening the main card, the countdown video details why this Brazilian is well prepared to close the Sugar Show — even if for one night only.

UFC 276 comes to you from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can view the full lineup for the card below followed by the UFC’s official countdown video. And be sure to stick with MMA News this fight week for all the latest updates regarding UFC 276!

UFC 276 Main Card

Middleweight Championship Bout: Israel Adesanya (c) (22-1) vs. #2 Jared Cannonier (15-5)

Featherweight Championship Bout: Alexander Volkanovski (c) (24-1) vs. #1 Max Holloway (23-6)

#4 Sean Strickland (25-3) vs. Alex Pereira (5-1)- Middleweight

#10 Pedro Munhoz (19-7) vs. #13 Sean O’Malley (15-1)- Bantamweight

Preliminary Card

#14 Brad Riddell (10-2) vs. Jalin Turner (12-5)- Lightweight

Robbie Lawler (29-15) vs. Bryan Barberena (17-8)- Welterweight

Ian Garry (9-0) vs. Gabriel Green (11-3)- Welterweight

Jim Miller (34-16) vs. Donald Cerrone (36-16)- Lightweight

Early Preliminary Card

#9 Uriah Hall (17-10) vs. #13 Andre Muniz (22-4)- Middleweight

#12 Jessica Eye (15-10) vs. #14 Maycee Barber (10-2)- Women’s Flyweight

#12 Brad Tavares (19-6) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (16-2)- Middleweight

Jessica-Rose Clark (11-7) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (9-6-1)- Women’s Bantamweight

Finally, you can check out the full UFC 276 Countdown video below!