UFC 276 Pre-Fight Press Conference Highlights & Face-Offs

The UFC 276 pre-fight press conference has wrapped up, and MMA News is here to provide you with the highlights and face-offs!

It all goes down this Saturday, with two UFC title bouts in store and a fully stacked lineup for fans during International Fight Week.

UFC 276 will feature the two top-5 pound-for-pound fighters defending their straps, with Israel Adesanya (#3) defending the middleweight championship against Jared Cannonier and Alexander Volkanovski (#2) facing Max Holloway in a trilogy for the featherweight championship.

It wasn’t just the championship combatants that were present for the pre-fight press conference. Also in attendance were the fighters of every bout on the main card. You can peep the full main card below, followed by the pre-fight press conference highlights, faceoffs, and replay.

UFC 276 Main Card

Middleweight Championship Bout: Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Jared Cannonier

Featherweight Championship Bout: Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Max Holloway

Middleweight: Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira

Welterweight: Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena

Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley

Memorable Moments

The Face-Offs

Extended Highlights

You can check out the extended highlights from the UFC 276 pre-fight press conference below.

UFC 276 Pre-Fight Press Conference Replay

Finally, you can check out the full, uncut replay of the pre-fight press conference below.

What are your thoughts and takeaways from today’s UFC 276 pre-fight press conference?