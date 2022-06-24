UFC 276 Prelims To Be On ABC, First Primetime UFC Event On Network

UFC 276 is one of the most highly anticipated cards of the year and it just got put on a primetime stage for viewers.

ABC Network announced on Friday that the July 2nd UFC pay-per-view will have the preliminary card aired on ABC. The UFC 276 prelims will be simulcast on ABC and ESPN, marking the first time that ABC will cover a primetime UFC event.

ABC last featured a UFC event with the Max Holloway/Calvin Kattar-headlined card back in January 2021. This was a UFC Fight Night event and took place during the day.

UFC 276 will cap off the UFC’s International Fight Week festivities in Las Vegas, NV. The card will be headlined by a middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier.

In the co-main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will face Holloway in a title trilogy. Volkanovski earned a unanimous decision win over Holloway at UFC 245 before winning the rematch in a close matchup at UFC 251.

The card also features the return of bantamweight star Sean O’Malley against Pedro Munhoz, as well as Miesha Tate’s flyweight debut against Lauren Murphy.

The prelims will begin at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on ABC and the ESPN family of networks.

