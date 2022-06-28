UFC 276 Fight Card, How to Watch

UFC 276 will see the return of Israel Adesanya as he defends the UFC middleweight championship for the fifth time against Jared Cannonier. The card will also have the third fight between Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway for the UFC featherweight championship.

Adesanya seeks to continue his dominance in the middleweight division at UFC 276 with a win over Cannonier. The champion has already defeated five top ten contenders in the division, making it difficult to believe that any contender can beat him.

His last successful title defense was against Robert Whittaker by unanimous decision at UFC 271 on Feb. 12. While Adesanya has his sights set on Cannonier, he’s also hoping to fight his rival, Alex Pereira, in the Octagon.

Cannonier is looking to defeat Adesanya to win the middleweight championship after competing for seven years with the UFC. He started his career with the company as a heavyweight and light heavyweight but found that middleweight was the best weight class for him.

Since moving to middleweight, Cannonier has won five out of his last six fights. His recent win was against Derek Brunson by knockout at UFC 271. While this Saturday will be the biggest fight of his career, Cannonier seems ready and hopes to be the best version of himself.

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway (Image Credits: Jeff Bottari/Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The co-main event will possibly have the last fight between Volkanovski and Holloway. The featherweight champion defeated Holloway by unanimous decision at UFC 245 on Dec. 14, 2019. While Volkanovski won the first fight convincingly, some fans and fighters believe Holloway should’ve won in the second fight at UFC 251 on Jul. 11, 2020.

After winning his last two fights, Holloway earned himself another chance to reclaim the featherweight championship. However, Volkanovski plans to end the rivalry and may consider moving up to lightweight to win a second title.

Getty Images

UFC 276 Fight Card

Main Card:

(C) Israel Adesanya (22-1) vs. #2 Jared Cannonier (15-5)- Middleweight Championship Main Event

(C) Alexander Volkanovski (24-1) vs. #1 Max Holloway (23-6)- Featherweight Championship Co-Main Event

#4 Sean Strickland (25-3) vs. Alex Pereira (5-1)- Middleweight

Robbie Lawler (29-15) vs. Bryan Barberena (17-8)- Welterweight

#10 Pedro Munhoz (19-7) vs. #13 Sean O’Malley (15-1)- Bantamweight

Prelims:

#14 Brad Riddell (10-2) vs. Jalin Turner (12-5)- Lightweight

Ian Garry (9-0) vs. Gabriel Green (11-3)- Welterweight

Jim Miller (34-16) vs. Donald Cerrone (36-16)- Lightweight

#9 Uriah Hall (17-10) vs. #13 Andre Muniz (22-4)- Middleweight

#12 Jessica Eye (15-10) vs. #14 Maycee Barber (10-2)- Women’s Flyweight

#12 Brad Tavares (19-6) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (16-2)- Middleweight

Jessica-Rose Clark (11-7) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (9-6-1)- Women’s Bantamweight

Image Credit: Steven Ryan/Getty Images

When is UFC 276?

UFC 276 takes place on Jul. 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card is expected to occur at 10 PM EST/ 7 PM PST. The prelims will begin at 6 PM EST/3 PM PST. While the UFC has advertised the time, it could still change. Although, UFC Pay-Per-Views generally start on time.

Max Holloway, Alexander Volkanovski (Image Credits: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC & Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

How to Watch?

UFC 276 main card and prelims will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States. However, the main card is PPV only, costing 74.99, and an ESPN+ subscription. A portion of the prelims will also air live on the ABC channel and ESPN from 8 PM EST/5 PM PST till the main card.