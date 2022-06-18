UFC Austin: Donald Cerrone Vs. Joe Lauzon Canceled For A Second Time

A matchup between UFC veterans Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon has been canceled once again after a Lauzon knee injury.

News of the canceled Cerrone/Lauzon booking was first reported by Ariel Helwani.

Cerrone-Lauzon is off. Again. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 18, 2022

Lauzon’s knee locked up shortly after their weigh-in on Friday, as he revealed on social media. Lauzon is unable to walk without assistance and the fight with Cerrone has been called off for a second time.

Cerrone and Lauzon were originally supposed to take place at a UFC Fight Night on April 30 before being rescheduled for UFC 274. On fight day, the fight was canceled after Cerrone suffered from food poisoning just hours before the event.

It’s uncertain if the UFC will opt to attempt to book the Cerrone/Lauzon fight for a third time or if they’ll move on with different opponents for both fighters. UFC President Dana White has previously said that the loser of Cerrone vs. Lauzon should “ride off into the sunset” and retire.

Cerrone last fought in May 2021 against short-notice replacement Alex Morono. He lost via first-round TKO after being originally scheduled to face fellow veteran Diego Sanchez.

Cerrone has since competed in grappling bouts against world-renowned jiu-jitsu practitioner Craig Jones and UFC colleague Joe Solecki.

It’s been a long road for Lauzon, who hasn’t fought since Oct. 2019. He earned a first-round TKO win over Jonathan Pearce at UFC on ESPN 6.

UFC Austin is headlined by a featherweight matchup between Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett and co-headlined by a welterweight clash between Kevin Holland and Tim Means.

