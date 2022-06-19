MMA Twitter Reacts To Josh Emmett Outworking Calvin Kattar At UFC Austin

Josh Emmett continues his surge through the featherweight ranks after edging Calvin Kattar in the main event of UFC Austin this evening.
The split decision victory means Emmett is now riding a five-fight win streak that extends back to March 2019. Taking place almost entirely on the feet, the fight was a closely contested affair between two defensively sound fighters. Both Kattar and Emmett had moments landing significant strikes, however it was Emmett who delivered the more telling blows.
After defeating the #4 ranked featherweight Kattar, we can expect the #7 ranked Emmett to enter the division’s top five in the coming days. You can catch all the highlights of the main event below.
This was Emmett’s fifth win in a row.
Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Emmett’s victory over Kattar at UFC Austin.
UFC Austin: Kattar vs. Emmett Results & Highlights
