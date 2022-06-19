MMA Twitter Reacts To Josh Emmett Outworking Calvin Kattar At UFC Austin

Josh Emmett continues his surge through the featherweight ranks after edging Calvin Kattar in the main event of UFC Austin this evening.

The split decision victory means Emmett is now riding a five-fight win streak that extends back to March 2019. Taking place almost entirely on the feet, the fight was a closely contested affair between two defensively sound fighters. Both Kattar and Emmett had moments landing significant strikes, however it was Emmett who delivered the more telling blows.

After defeating the #4 ranked featherweight Kattar, we can expect the #7 ranked Emmett to enter the division’s top five in the coming days. You can catch all the highlights of the main event below.

Kattar and Emmett put on a show to finish off #UFCAustin 👏 pic.twitter.com/pzP8BeCYGc — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 19, 2022

This was Emmett’s fifth win in a row.

We're going the DISTANCE! 😳 How have you scored it so far? 👀 #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/SdOSb6lWbu — UFC (@ufc) June 19, 2022

New blood entering the top of the featherweight division in @JoshEmmettUFC 🙌 #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/0dxTwSLkhr — UFC (@ufc) June 19, 2022

Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Emmett’s victory over Kattar at UFC Austin.

Good fight lads!! So Who you got? #UFCAustin — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 19, 2022

Great fight gents! @CalvinKattar @JoshEmmettUFC glad to have shared 40 mins in the octagon with you two warriors. #UFCAustin — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) June 19, 2022

Grit, technique and durability in that one!!! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) June 19, 2022

Props to @CalvinKattar and @JoshEmmettUFC. Worthy main event to an insane night of scraps! #UFCAustin — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 19, 2022

I think he deserves next but Man if volk loses do u do a max fight 4… if yair gets a wild finish against ortega does he get next .:: a lot of stuff needs to play out — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 19, 2022

Excellent card in Texas . Kattar & Emmett closed the show with a good 1 ! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #UFCAustin — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 19, 2022

Gave Kattar 1,2,4 & 5 but it was close — Nick Newell (@NotoriousNewell) June 19, 2022

Main event lives up to expectations. What a fight. I've got it 48-47 Calvin Kattar, but we'll see. Very close. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 19, 2022

I don't know how to explain it but Josh Emmett looks like a human bicep. #UFCAustin — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) June 19, 2022

Great fight. I'm going to *guess* Kattar took it, but it's ultra close. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) June 19, 2022

Josh Emmett earns the split decision victory over Calvin Kattar.



Not how I scored it, but the first three rounds were so close. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 19, 2022

Judge Chris Lee, who scored the split-decision for Josh Emmett, somehow gave him the 4th round. That was the clearest round of the fight… but for Kattar! Emmet got dropped and outlanded by a huge margin. Absolutely indefensible score that decided the fight, unreal. #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/qCTW9aVn1k — Luca Fury (@FurysFightPicks) June 19, 2022

What? 119 strikes for Kattar and 92 for Emmett plus Emmett went 0-4 on takedowns…… how the fuck does Emmett won that fight 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/MEmhj0ziqZ — JCLapara (@jc_lapara) June 19, 2022

Emmett clearly took the 3rd round, Kattar took the last two despite Emmett's strong finish in Rd 4. Rds 1-2 were extremely close. Close fights are not robberies, but you gotta feel for Kattar here. — Anthony Romero (@ARomeroXVII) June 19, 2022

UFC Austin: Kattar vs. Emmett Results & Highlights

