UFC Austin: Kattar vs. Emmett Fight Card, How to Watch

UFC featherweights Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett will compete in the company’s return to Texas.
Emmett is looking to continue his winning streak to become the next featherweight title challenger. His last loss was against Jeremy Stephens when the UFC was still airing on Fox on Feb. 24, 2018.
After taking a year off, Emmett began his four-fight win streak, defeating Michael Johnson by knockout at UFC on ESPN 2 on Mar. 30, 2019. A win over Kattar puts Emmett in serious conversation to fight for the UFC featherweight championship.
Kattar is hoping to have a winning streak and remain a threat in the division. The “Boston Finisher” had to take almost a year off from fighting after his grueling unanimous decision loss to Max Halloway at UFC on ABC 1 on Jan. 16, 2021.
He returned, defeating rising featherweight contender Giga Chikadze by unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 46 on Jan. 15. A win over Emmett could make the UFC consider making him fight for the featherweight title next, especially if Holloway is able to reclaim the championship from Alex Volkanovski at UFC 276 on Jul. 2.
UFC Austin: Kattar vs. Emmett Fight Card
(Final card & bout order subject to change)
Main Card:
- #4 Calvin Kattar (23-5) vs. #7 Josh Emmett (17-2)- Featherweight Main Event
- Donald Cerrone (36-16) vs. Joe Lauzon (28-15)- Lightweight Co-Main Event
- Tim Means (32-12-1) vs. Kevin Holland (22-7)- Welterweight
- Joaquin Buckley (14-4) vs. Albert Duraev (15-3)- Middleweight
- Damir Ismagulov (23-1) vs. Guram Kutateladze (12-2)- Lightweight
- Julian Marquez (9-2) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (11-4)- Middleweight
Prelims:
- Adrian Yanez (15-3) vs. Tony Kelley (8-2)- Bantamweight
- Jasmine Jasudavicius (7-1) vs. Natalia Silva- Women’s Flyweight
- Court Mcgee (21-10) vs. Jeremiah Wells (10-2-1)- Welterweight
- Ricardo Ramos (15-4) vs. Danny Chavez (11-4-1)- Featherweight
- Maria Oliveira (12-5) vs. Gloria de Paula (6-4)- Women’s Strawweight
- Eddie Wineland (24-15-1) vs. Cody Stamann (19-5-1)- Bantamweight
- Phil Hawes (11-3) vs. Deron Winn (7-2)- Middleweight
- Roman Dolidze (9-1) vs. Kyle Daukaus (11-2)- Middleweight
When is UFC Austin: Kattar vs. Emmett?
UFC Austin: Kattar vs. Emmett takes place on Jun. 18 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
The main card will begin at 7 PM EST/4 PM PST. The prelims will take place at 4 PM EST/1 PM PST. While the UFC has advertised the time, it could still change.
How to Watch?
UFC Austin: Kattar vs. Emmett main card and prelims will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States. The main card will also be aired live on ESPN, while the prelims will be on ESPN 2.