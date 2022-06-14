UFC Austin: Kattar vs. Emmett Fight Card, How to Watch

UFC featherweights Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett will compete in the company’s return to Texas.

Emmett is looking to continue his winning streak to become the next featherweight title challenger. His last loss was against Jeremy Stephens when the UFC was still airing on Fox on Feb. 24, 2018.

After taking a year off, Emmett began his four-fight win streak, defeating Michael Johnson by knockout at UFC on ESPN 2 on Mar. 30, 2019. A win over Kattar puts Emmett in serious conversation to fight for the UFC featherweight championship.

Kattar is hoping to have a winning streak and remain a threat in the division. The “Boston Finisher” had to take almost a year off from fighting after his grueling unanimous decision loss to Max Halloway at UFC on ABC 1 on Jan. 16, 2021.

He returned, defeating rising featherweight contender Giga Chikadze by unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 46 on Jan. 15. A win over Emmett could make the UFC consider making him fight for the featherweight title next, especially if Holloway is able to reclaim the championship from Alex Volkanovski at UFC 276 on Jul. 2.

Check back at MMA News this weekend for our coverage of UFC Austin: Kattar vs. Emmett.

Calvin Kattar (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa via Getty Images)

UFC Austin: Kattar vs. Emmett Fight Card

(Final card & bout order subject to change)

Main Card:

#4 Calvin Kattar (23-5) vs. #7 Josh Emmett (17-2)- Featherweight Main Event

Donald Cerrone (36-16) vs. Joe Lauzon (28-15)- Lightweight Co-Main Event

Tim Means (32-12-1) vs. Kevin Holland (22-7)- Welterweight

Joaquin Buckley (14-4) vs. Albert Duraev (15-3)- Middleweight

Damir Ismagulov (23-1) vs. Guram Kutateladze (12-2)- Lightweight

Julian Marquez (9-2) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (11-4)- Middleweight

Prelims:

Adrian Yanez (15-3) vs. Tony Kelley (8-2)- Bantamweight

Jasmine Jasudavicius (7-1) vs. Natalia Silva- Women’s Flyweight

Court Mcgee (21-10) vs. Jeremiah Wells (10-2-1)- Welterweight

Ricardo Ramos (15-4) vs. Danny Chavez (11-4-1)- Featherweight

Maria Oliveira (12-5) vs. Gloria de Paula (6-4)- Women’s Strawweight

Eddie Wineland (24-15-1) vs. Cody Stamann (19-5-1)- Bantamweight

Phil Hawes (11-3) vs. Deron Winn (7-2)- Middleweight

Roman Dolidze (9-1) vs. Kyle Daukaus (11-2)- Middleweight

Shane Burgos & Josh Emmett (Photo: Chris Unger.Zuffa)

When is UFC Austin: Kattar vs. Emmett?

UFC Austin: Kattar vs. Emmett takes place on Jun. 18 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

The main card will begin at 7 PM EST/4 PM PST. The prelims will take place at 4 PM EST/1 PM PST. While the UFC has advertised the time, it could still change.

How to Watch?

UFC Austin: Kattar vs. Emmett main card and prelims will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States. The main card will also be aired live on ESPN, while the prelims will be on ESPN 2.