UFC Austin Results & Highlights: Emmett Outworks Kattar

UFC Austin took place tonight from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event saw ranked featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar (#4) and Josh Emmett (#7) do battle. While in the co-main event, fan favorite Kevin Holland and the in-form Tim Means met in an intriguing welterweight matchup.

UFC veterans Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Joe Lauzon were originally scheduled to meet in the co-main event. However, the bout was cancelled for a second time due to a knee injury sustained by Lauzon. The duo were first slated to meet at UFC 274 last month.

Check out all the UFC Austin highlights and results below!

Preliminary Card Highlights

Roman Dolidze def. Kyle Daukaus

Georgia’s Roman Dolidze opened tonight’s proceedings with a bang, taking just over a minute to KO Kyle Daukaus in their middleweight bout. Catch the finish below.

THAT KNEE 😱



What a way to start #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/OuIsOSDfdI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 18, 2022

Phil Hawes def. Deron Winn

Surging middleweight prospect Phil Hawes is back in the win column after earning a standing TKO win against Deron Winn. Catch the end of the fight below.

MY WORD 😧



Standing TKO win for Hawes after an insane battle at #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/lkNyOsA3lz — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 18, 2022

Cody Stamann def. Eddie Wineland

Cody Stamann made it three knockouts in a row tonight by finishing Eddie Wineland via first-round standing TKO in their bantamweight bout. Catch the end of the fight below.

Ricardo Ramos def. Danny Chavez

In another stunning first-round finish, Brazil’s Ricardo Ramos earned the second spinning back elbow KO of his career in his featherweight clash with Danny Chavez. Catch the finish below.

Jeremiah Wells def. Court McGee

In this welterweight bout, Jeremiah Wells unleashed a left hook from hell to KO Court McGee after just over a minute of action. Catch the finish below.

THERE IS SOMETHING IN THE WATER IN AUSTIN, TEXAS!!!!!! 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/z48nFxkCuv — UFC (@ufc) June 18, 2022

Main Card Highlights

Adrian Yanez def. Tony Kelley

In this wild bantamweight grudge match, Adrian Yanez came out on top by earning a first-round TKO against Tony Kelley. Catch the highlights below.

A STATEMENT IN HIS HOME STATE 😤@yanezmma was determined to get the finish at #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/XZOB45HOqi — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 18, 2022

After the finish, they had more to say 👀 #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/bSdX0T9Kmc — UFC (@ufc) June 18, 2022

Gregory Rodrigues def. Julian Marquez

In this middleweight clash, Gregory Rodrigues unleashed a brutal beatdown on Julian Marquez to earn a first-round KO victory. Catch the finish below.

WHAT IS IN THE WATER IN TEXAS?! 😱 #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/Fl1qvGZNa2 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 18, 2022

Damir Ismagulov def. Guram Kutateladze

In this lightweight bout, Damir Ismagulov earned a split decision victory over Guram Kutateladze. Kutateladze had the best of the action in round one, at one point unloading on Ismagulov before briefly taking him down.

In round two, Ismagulov took the advantage on the feet, but Kutateladze also had success. And in round three, the fight was controversially stopped briefly after Kutateladze apparently kneed Ismagulov in the head while he was down. Catch the decision below.

Joaquin Buckley def. Albert Duraev

Joaquin Buckley earned a dominant TKO victory over Albert Duraev in this middleweight bout. Round one saw Buckley push the pace and rock Duraev several times, but the Russian also had success on the feet.

In round two, Buckley dominated on the feet, landing some heavy shots that rocked Duraev and left him unable to see out of one eye. And after the doctor deemed the swelling too great for the Russian to continue, Buckley was awarded the win. Catch the highlights below.

Buckley sits him down and sends him to his corner 😅 #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/sCDP9BvE4R — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 19, 2022

Kevin Holland def. Tim Means

In the co-main event of the evening, Kevin Holland looked sharp as he earned an impressive submission victory against Tim Means in their welterweight bout. In round one, Means dominated in the clinch and landed a few takedowns, however Holland rocked Means several times, landing some effective combinations.

Then in round two, Holland landed a huge right that wobbled Means, who then attempted a takedown that Holland used to his advantage, locking in a D’arce choke. Catch the highlights below.

🚨 HOLLAND BY SUBMISSION, WE REPEAT, HOLLAND BY SUBMISSION 🚨 #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/zbFsUEvOdE — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 19, 2022

Josh Emmett def. Calvin Kattar

In the main event of the evening, Josh Emmett extended his win streak to five with a split decision victory over Calvin Kattar. A cagey first round saw neither fighter take a clear advantage, but Emmett landed a heavy shot late in the round. It remained relatively even on the feet in round two, with both fighters having momentary success.

Round three saw more of the same, with Emmett landing the more powerful strikes. In round four, Kattar landed a series of heavy strikes, including an elbow that wobbled Emmett, before both fighters exploded into urgency, trading heavy strikes late in the round. And the fight remained competitive in the final round, with Kattar landing more significant strikes. Catch the highlights below.

Kattar and Emmett put on a show to finish off #UFCAustin 👏 pic.twitter.com/pzP8BeCYGc — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 19, 2022

We're going the DISTANCE! 😳 How have you scored it so far? 👀 #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/SdOSb6lWbu — UFC (@ufc) June 19, 2022

New blood entering the top of the featherweight division in @JoshEmmettUFC 🙌 #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/0dxTwSLkhr — UFC (@ufc) June 19, 2022

UFC AUSTIN MAIN CARD

Main Event – Featherweight Bout: Josh Emmett def. Calvin Kattar via split decision (48-47×2, 47-48)

Co-Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Kevin Holland def. Tim Means via submission: R2, 1.28

Middleweight Bout: Joaquin Buckley def. Albert Duraev via TKO: R3, 0.10

Lightweight Bout: Damir Ismagulov def. Guram Kutateladze via split decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29)

Middleweight Bout: Gregory Rodrigues def. Julian Marquez via KO: R1, 3.18

Bantamweight Bout: Adrian Yanez def. Tony Kelley via TKO: R1, 3.49

PRELIMINARY CARD

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Natalia Silva def. Jasmine Jasudavicius via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27×2)

Welterweight Bout: Jeremiah Wells def. Court McGee via KO: R1, 1.34

Featherweight Bout: Ricardo Ramos def. Danny Chavez via KO: R1, 1.12

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Maria Oliveira def. Gloria de Paula via split decision: (29-28×2, 28-29)

Bantamweight Bout: Cody Stamann def. Eddie Wineland via TKO: R1, 0.59

Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes def. Deron Winn via TKO: R2, 4.25

Middleweight Bout: Roman Dolidze def. Kyle Daukaus via KO: R1, 1.13