UFC Austin: Kattar vs. Emmett Results & Highlights

UFC Austin takes place tonight from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!
The main event will see ranked featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar (#4) and Josh Emmett (#7) do battle. While in the co-main event, UFC veterans Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Joe Lauzon will clash in what could be both fighters’ final UFC appearance.
The main card will also feature an intriguing welterweight matchup between fan favorite Kevin Holland and the in-form Tim Means.
The preliminary card begins at 4:00 PM ET, and the main card starts at 7:00 PM ET. You can check out all the weigh-in results here. Only Tony Kelley failed to make weight, however his bantamweight clash with Adrian Yanez will still go ahead.
Make sure to follow all the UFC Austin highlights and results as they happen below!
UFC AUSTIN MAIN CARD (7:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)
Main Event – Featherweight Bout: Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett
Co-Main Event – Lightweight Bout: Donald Cerrone vs Joe Lauzon
Welterweight Bout: Tim Means vs Kevin Holland
Middleweight Bout: Joaquin Buckley vs Albert Duraev
Lightweight Bout: Damir Ismagulov vs Guram Kutateladze
Middleweight Bout: Julian Marquez vs Gregory Rodrigues
PRELIMINARY CARD (4:00 PM ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)
Bantamweight Bout: Adrian Yanez vs Tony Kelley
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Natalia Silva
Welterweight Bout: Court McGee vs Jeremiah Wells
Featherweight Bout: Ricardo Ramos vs Danny Chavez
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Maria Oliveira vs Gloria de Paula
Bantamweight Bout: Eddie Wineland vs Cody Stamann
Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes vs Deron Winn
Middleweight Bout: Roman Dolidze vs Kyle Daukaus