UFC Austin: Kattar vs. Emmett Results & Highlights

UFC Austin takes place tonight from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event will see ranked featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar (#4) and Josh Emmett (#7) do battle. While in the co-main event, UFC veterans Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Joe Lauzon will clash in what could be both fighters’ final UFC appearance.

The main card will also feature an intriguing welterweight matchup between fan favorite Kevin Holland and the in-form Tim Means.

The preliminary card begins at 4:00 PM ET, and the main card starts at 7:00 PM ET. You can check out all the weigh-in results here. Only Tony Kelley failed to make weight, however his bantamweight clash with Adrian Yanez will still go ahead.

Make sure to follow all the UFC Austin highlights and results as they happen below!

UFC AUSTIN MAIN CARD (7:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Main Event – Featherweight Bout: Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett

Co-Main Event – Lightweight Bout: Donald Cerrone vs Joe Lauzon

Welterweight Bout: Tim Means vs Kevin Holland

Middleweight Bout: Joaquin Buckley vs Albert Duraev

Lightweight Bout: Damir Ismagulov vs Guram Kutateladze

Middleweight Bout: Julian Marquez vs Gregory Rodrigues

PRELIMINARY CARD (4:00 PM ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)

Bantamweight Bout: Adrian Yanez vs Tony Kelley

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Natalia Silva

Welterweight Bout: Court McGee vs Jeremiah Wells

Featherweight Bout: Ricardo Ramos vs Danny Chavez

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Maria Oliveira vs Gloria de Paula

Bantamweight Bout: Eddie Wineland vs Cody Stamann

Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes vs Deron Winn

Middleweight Bout: Roman Dolidze vs Kyle Daukaus