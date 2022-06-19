UFC Austin Scorecards: Judges Split On Calvin Kattar Vs. Josh Emmett

The judges had their work cut out for them when scoring the back-and-forth war between Josh Emmett and Calvin Kattar at UFC Austin.

Emmett and Kattar went toe-to-toe in their UFC Austin headliner, relying on their stand-up to pressure one another. After five rounds of action, Emmett earned a split decision win for his fifth-straight victory.

Two of the judges’ scorecards were 48-47 in favor of Emmett, while one judge had it 48-47 for Kattar.

Emmett’s winning streak continues following victories over the likes of Dan Ige, Shane Burgos, and Kattar in the Octagon.

Emmett’s win was preceded by a co-main event welterweight clash in which Kevin Holland submitted Tim Means in Round 2. All three judges gave Holland the first round 10-9.

Holland is now 2-0 since making the move from middleweight to welterweight. He defeated Alex Oliveira in his 170lb debut earlier this year at UFC 272 via second-round TKO.

UFC middleweight Joaquin Buckley earned another victory with an impressive performance against Albert Duraev at UFC Austin. He earned a TKO win via doctor’s stoppage in Round 3 and won the first two rounds on the scorecards.

UFC lightweight prospects Damir Ismagulov and Guram Kutateladze battle in a three-round war. After a closely-contested bout, Ismagulov earned the win via a split decision.

The judges had an easy task of scoring Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues, as Rodrigues earned a first-round knockout by blitzing Marquez on the feet. UFC bantamweight Adrian Yanez opened up the UFC Austin main card with a quick knockout over Tony Kelley.

How did you score Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett?