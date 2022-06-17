UFC Austin: Kattar vs. Emmett Weigh-In Results, One Fighter Misses

The weigh-in results for UFC Austin: Kattar vs. Emmett are in, and every fight will proceed as scheduled.

Although every bout will move forward, one fighter did miss weight. Bantamweight Tony Kelley came in 1.5 pounds over the division’s limit ahead of his bout against Adrian Yanez. That fight will be the featured preliminary bout, with Yanez looking forward to knocking Kelley out on behalf of Brazil.

The night’s main attraction will feature ranked featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar (#4) taking on Josh Emmett (#7). In the co-main event, two UFC staples will compete in what could be each of their final outings when Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone takes on Joe Lauzon.

UFC Austin will also feature a potential showstealer between scrappy and lengthy welterweights Kevin Holland and Tim Means.

The action kicks off at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+, with the main card airing at 7:00PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

You can view the full weigh-in results and fight lineup below, courtesy of UFC.com. And be sure to keep it locked right here on MMANews.com tomorrow for full coverage of UFC Austin!

UFC AUSTIN MAIN CARD (7:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Main Event – Featherweight Bout: Calvin Kattar (146) vs Josh Emmett (145.5)

Co-Main Event – Lightweight Bout: Donald Cerrone (155) vs Joe Lauzon (154.75)

Welterweight Bout: Tim Means (170.5) vs Kevin Holland (170)

Middleweight Bout: Joaquin Buckley (184) vs Albert Duraev (185.5)

Lightweight Bout: Damir Ismagulov (155) vs Guram Kutateladze (155.5)

Middleweight Bout: Julian Marquez (185.5) vs Gregory Rodrigues (185.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (4:00 PM ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)

Bantamweight Bout: Adrian Yanez (135.5) vs Tony Kelley (137.5)*

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Jasmine Jasudavicius (124.75) vs Natalia Silva (125.5)

Welterweight Bout: Court McGee (170) vs Jeremiah Wells (171)

Featherweight Bout: Ricardo Ramos (146) vs Danny Chavez (145)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Maria Oliveira (115) vs Gloria de Paula (115)

Bantamweight Bout: Eddie Wineland (135) vs Cody Stamann (135.5)

Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes (185) vs Deron Winn (186)

Middleweight Bout: Roman Dolidze (185.5) vs Kyle Daukaus (185.5)