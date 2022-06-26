Archives: Jon Jones Says ‘Humiliating’ DWI Arrest Set Him Free (2020)

On this day two years ago, Jon Jones proclaimed his freedom to the world months after a DWI arrest.

In March 2020, Jon Jones was fresh off of another successful, yet arduous light heavyweight title defense over Dominick Reyes. Unfortunately, instead of a prolonged celebration, Jones found himself once again in legal trouble.

Jones was arrested and charged for aggravated DWI and negligent use of a firearm among other charges. After accepting a plea deal, Jones was sentenced to four days of house arrest, 48 hours of community service, and one year of supervised probation.

You can view the full uncut arrest footage here.

Latest News

Despite stating that this experience was an “eye opener,” Jones was arrested again in 2021 on charges of battery domestic violence and injuring/tampering with a vehicle. We reported the full bodycam footage from this arrest in February.

Jones was ordered to pay a restitution fee of $750 for damages caused to the vehicle. The domestic violence charge brought against him was dismissed, with Jones being required to attend anger management counseling.

The following article is brought to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Two Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED JUNE 26, 2020, 12:59 PM]

Headline: UFC Champion Jon Jones Says ‘Humiliating’ DWI Arrest Set Him Free

Author: Fernando Quiles Jr.

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has explained how his recent DWI arrest set him free.

Jones was arrested on March 26 after police in Albuquerque, New Mexico responded to a criminal complaint of gunfire. The UFC light heavyweight champion was initially facing charges of aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm, possession of an open container, and driving without proof of insurance. Jones was able to avoid jail time and was only hit with the DWI charge after reaching a plea deal.

Jon Jones Discusses How DWI Arrest Was An Eye Opener

Jones appeared on Wild Ride! w/ Steve-O. During his appearance, “Bones” explained how his recent arrest was freeing for him (via MMAMania).

“My last DWI has done a lot for me, man. It set me free in so many ways, it embarrassed me. It reality-checked me. I’ve never been on camera drunk for the public to see like that,” Jones told the Steve-O podcast.

“It was humiliating and somewhat of a bottom for me and I am ready to snap it into high gear.”

Jones had run-ins with the law prior to his arrest back in March. He crashed his Bentley into a pole back in 2012 and was charged for DWI. He also had a hit-and-run incident back in 2015. This led to him being stripped of the UFC light heavyweight championship.

“Bones” has kept himself out of trouble since his March arrest. The UFC decided not to take any further action and Jones remains the light heavyweight champion. Still, there are issues between Jones and the UFC unrelated to legal troubles.

Jones was hoping for a pay raise if he were to move up to the heavyweight division to fight Francis Ngannou. “Bones” claimed the UFC wouldn’t even entertain the idea of a bump up in pay. UFC president Dana White claimed Jones demanded pay in the $30 million range. The light heavyweight champion denied this and exchanged heated words with White through the media.

As it stands now, Jones has threatened to vacate his 205-pound gold and sit at home until a satisfactory offer is presented. He doubled down on this by saying he’s prepared to sit out for multiple years until the UFC makes changes.