UFC Fight Pass Signs Deal With Top Chinese MMA Promotion

UFC Fight Pass has just added another great mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion to their lineup.

It has been announced that Chinese-based MMA promotion JCK MMA has inked a multi-event broadcast deal with UFC Fight Pass. Their next event will be streamed live on the subscription service, which will go down on June 4 at 7 PM in China, which will be 7AM in the United States ET.

Tapology reports that the event’s main event will be a flyweight contest between Yin Shuai and Li Peng. JCK MMA is a relatively young promotion, which was founded in 2020. They have put on over 340 individual bouts spanning over 51 events.

The promotion operates in a tournament-styles format, which is broken up into seasons. Fighters are guaranteed five fighters per season to determine rankings.

Director of international development at JCK MMA, Joe Qiaobo, commented on the new deal with Fight Pass.

“It’s a historical moment for JCK MMA to be the first-ever Chinese promotion on UFC Fight Pass,” said Qiaobo.

“This partnership showcases JCK in front of a global audience. We are proud to have JCK represent Chinese MMA on a world stage.”

The promotion’s upcoming season will feature 38 fighters from various weight classes competing.

Recently added weight classes that have been added include a women’s strawweight division and three new men’s divisions; middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight.

In the season finale, winning fighters will receive a prize of 1 million RMB (about 150,000 USD).

Former Bellator competitor and current JCK commentator Vaughn Anderson spoke to RADII about what fight fans can expect from the young promotion.

“The focus of athletics in China is often immediately as a career path. This same mentality that brings China so much Olympic success also propels combat sports talent up the ladder quickly,” said Anderson.

“JCK showcases top new blood, well-trained, well-rounded, well-conditioned — all gunning for that huge payoff and glory JCK offers to every division winner every year.”

Several participating fighters in the upcoming season are current UFC Academy athletes; such as Shang Zhifa, E Yong, Zhu Kangjie, Cui Liucai, Jiniushiyue, and Taiyilake.

Previous seasons have also featured UFC Academy alumni, such as Shayilan Nuerdanbieke, who now competes in the UFC.