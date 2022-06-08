From The Streets To The UFC, Two Fighters Look To Make History

Two Indian men are looking to make history and fight in the UFC one day soon.

Some might know that there are several ways to get into the UFC, get signed outright, or get in on one of the shows such as The Ultimate Fighter or the contender Series. However, there is another method of entrance into the UFC called “Road to the UFC.”

“Road to the UFC” is a win and advance style tournament the UFC is running in Singapore. In this tournament, top up-and-coming fighters in Asia will battle it out for a UFC contract. Two of these fighters are Pawan Mann Singh and Anshul Jubl out of India.

The competition will feature four divisions, flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight, with eight fighters in each. Both of these men got started fighting on the streets of India but worked their way up to professional fighting.

“Indians love to watch blood and gore and MMA has a lot of that. If one of us makes it, the sport will get a fillip in the country,” Singh told The Bridge.

“It is going to be historic. If one of us wins, there will be a new wave of MMA fighters from India,” said Jubl.

Singh and Jubl hope to follow in the footsteps of their countryman Bharat Khandare who was the first Indian-trained athlete to fight in UFC. He won ‘Road to UFC’ the first time it was around back in 2017.

‘Road to the UFC’ opening rounds will take place on June 9 and 10 in Singapore, inside the Octagon at the Singapore Indoor Stadium while the UFC is in town for UFC 275. The semifinals will take place later this year, and the finals will be on the prelims of a UFC Fight Night event TBD.

What do you think of the “Road to the UFC” Tournament?