UFC Rankings Report: Nurmagomedov Arrives, Shavkat & Gamrot Surge

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Vegas 57, and we’ve got the full report for you below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: Robert Whittaker (#14) and Glover Teixeira (#15) have swapped places.

Women’s Pound for Pound: No changes

Strawweight: No changes

Women’s Flyweight: Tracy Cortez appears in the rankings at #15, while Cynthia Calvillo (T-10), Jessica Eye (T-10), Casey O’Neill (#12), Maycee Barber (#13), and Erin Blanchfield (#14) each move up one position. Additionally, Viviane Araujo (#6) and Manon Fiorot (#7) swapped positions.

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja drops one position down to #4. Meanwhile, Jeff Molina appears in the rankings at #15 and Matt Schnell (#8), David Dvorak (#9), Tim Elliott (#10), Sumudaerji (#11), Amir Albazi (#12), Manel Kape (#13), and Tagir Ulanbekov (#14) each rise one position.

Bantamweight: After improving his UFC record to 3-0 with a dominant victory over Nate Maness at UFC Vegas 57, Umar Nurmagomedov debuts in the rankings at #15. Also this week, Pedro Munhoz moves up to #9 ahead of this weekend’s bout against Sean O’Malley, causing Song Yadong to drop one spot to #10. Ricky Simon also dropped one spot to #12.

Featherweight: Arnold Allen (#6) and Chan Sung Jung (#7) swap places.

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Lightweight: After defeating Arman Tsarukyan in the UFC Vegas 57 main event, Mateusz Gamrot shoots up four spots to #8 while Tsarukyan remains unmoved at #11. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor drops four spots to #12.

Welterweight: UFC Vegas 57’s co-main event winner, Shavkat Rakhmonov, experienced the biggest movement of all this week after defeating Neil Magny. Rakhmonov rose five spots and is now ranked #10 at welterweight while Magny dropped two spots down to #12. Additionally, Geoff Neal (#13), Li Jingliang (#14), and Michel Pereira (#15) each drop one position this week.

Middleweight: No Changes

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: No Changes

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.