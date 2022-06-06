UFC Vegas 56 Bonuses: Osbourne, Silva Among Four First-Time Winners

UFC flyweights Ode Osbourne and Karine Silva took home an extra $50k for securing impressive finishes at UFC Vegas 56.

Osbourne made a statement on the UFC Vegas 56 main card with a jaw-dropping knockout of Zarrukh Adashev just a minute into the fight. He threw a counter right hook that dropped Adashev and followed it up with ground-and-pound strikes.

Osbourne has now won three of his last four, with wins over C.J. Vergara and Jerome Rivera. He earned a shot in the UFC back in 2019 following a first-round submission on Dana White‘s Contender Series.

Just minutes after Osbourne’s knockout, Silva put on a memorable performance in her UFC debut with a first-round submission of Poliana Botelho. She secured a d’arce choke with just five seconds left in the first round to earn her first win in the Octagon.

11th first round finish for Karine Silva, what a UFC debut 😤 #UFCVegas56 pic.twitter.com/FQpmuRLaNd — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 4, 2022

Like Osbourne, Silva also earned her shot in the Octagon following a finish on DWCS. Before that, she enjoyed successful stints in smaller promotions in Brazil such as SFT and Cidade da Luta.

The UFC Vegas 56 ‘Fight of the Night’ went to a featherweight bloodbath between Michael Trizano and Lucas Almeida. The two 145lb brawlers went toe-to-toe on the feet, with Almeida eventually securing a late TKO win.

Almeida sensed the finish and was relentless 😨 #UFCVegas56 pic.twitter.com/uS90dRlEV0 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 4, 2022

Almeida made his UFC debut following wins in Jungle Fight and Predador FC in Brazil. He fell short of a contract on DWCS last year and made his first Octagon appearance emphatically.

Also of note: in the main event, Alexander Volkov earned a first-round TKO over Jairzinho Rozenstruik to get back on track in the heavyweight division.

