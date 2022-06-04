UFC Vegas 56 Results & Highlights: Volkov TKOs Rozenstruik

UFC Vegas 56 took place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event saw top-10 heavyweights Alexander Volkov (#7) and Jairzinho Rozenstruik (#8) collide. While in the co-main event, ranked featherweight contenders Dan Ige (#10) and Movsar Evloev (#13) did battle.

Catch all the UFC Vegas 56 highlights below!

Preliminary Card Highlights

Erin Blanchfield def. J.J. Aldrich

After a rocky first round that saw Aldrich edge out a competitive first round on the feet, Erin Blanchfield was able to remain undefeated in the UFC with a high-elbow guillotine submission victory in the second round.

Tony Gravely def. Johnny Muñoz

In this bantamweight bout, Tony Gravely was able to pick up the TKO finish over Johnny Muñoz in the very first round. You can check out the finish below!

Benoit Saint Denis def. Niklas Stolze

In another finish on the preliminary card, Benoit Saint Denis defeated Niklas Stolze via rear-naked choke in the second round to conclude his grappling showcase.

🇫🇷 𝙋𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙨 𝙙𝙚𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙩 ! Benoit Saint Denis earns his first UFC win in impressive fashion! #UFCVegas56 pic.twitter.com/nnGwI43Nwh — UFC (@ufc) June 4, 2022

Karolina Kowalkiewicz def. Felice Herrig

Karolina Kowalkiewicz snapped her five-fight losing streak with a submission win over Felice Herrig in their women’s strawweight bout. Catch the finish below.

Main Card Highlights

Alonzo Menifield def. Askar Mozharov

In this light heavyweight bout, Alonzo Menifield earned a quick TKO victory over Askar Mozharov, ending the fight with a series of savage elbows. Catch the finish below.

Ode Osbourne def. Zarrukh Adashev

Jamaica’s Ode Osbourne took all of 61 seconds to dispatch of Zarrukh Adashev, earning an impressive KO victory in their flyweight bout. Catch the KO below.

Karine Silva def. Poliana Botelho

There’s a new potential star in the women’s flyweight division, with Contender Series alum Karine Silva earning a first-round submission win on her UFC debut against Poliana Botelho. Catch the highlights below.

11th first round finish for Karine Silva, what a UFC debut 😤 #UFCVegas56 pic.twitter.com/FQpmuRLaNd — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 4, 2022

Lucas Almeida def. Michael Trizano

In this featherweight bout, Lucas Almeida earned an impressive TKO victory in his UFC debut against Michael Trizano. In round one, Trizano sent Almeida sprawling to the canvas with a mean right closely followed by a knee to the face.

But Almeida rebounded in round two, dropping Trizano and dominating from on top, before the pair separated and swung wildly at each other late on. And then less than a minute into round three, Almeida dropped Trizano once again and finished the job with some relentless ground and pound. Catch the highlights below.

Almeida sensed the finish and was relentless 😨 #UFCVegas56 pic.twitter.com/uS90dRlEV0 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 4, 2022

Movsar Evloev def. Dan Ige

Movsar Evloev showed why he’s a future featherweight title contender with a smothering unanimous decision victory over Dan Ige. Round one saw Evloev gain the upper hand, landing a flying knee and heavy strikes, before slamming Ige to the canvas.

Round two saw both fighters land some big strikes, before Evloev got the takedown and proceeded to land a few nasty strikes from on top. In round three, Evloev took Ige’s back early and stuck to him like glue for the rest of the fight, landing a few strikes in the process. Catch the decision and Octagon interview below.

👀@MovsarUFC wants to keep it moving amongst some of the top names in the division #UFCVegas56 pic.twitter.com/LsYNUgXi2E — UFC (@ufc) June 4, 2022

Alexander Volkov def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

In the main event of the evening, Alexander Volkov got back in the win column with a first-round TKO of Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Catch the highlights below.

VOLKOV ENDS IT IN ROUND 1 😱 #UFCVegas56 pic.twitter.com/JgstKSDVAW — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 4, 2022

Back in the win column for DRAGO! Way to close out the show! @AlexDragoVolkov #UFCVegas56 pic.twitter.com/ewRqssQHzp — UFC (@ufc) June 4, 2022

MAIN CARD

Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Volkov def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik via TKO: R1, 2.12

Co-Main Event – Featherweight Bout: Movsar Evloev def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27×2)

Featherweight Bout: Lucas Almeida def. Michael Trizano via TKO: R3, 0.55

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Karine Silva def. Poliana Botelho via submission (D’arce choke): R1, 4.55

Flyweight Bout: Ode Osbourne def. Zarrukh Adashev via KO: R1, 1.01

Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield def. Askar Mozharov via TKO: R1, 4.40

PRELIMS

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Karolina Kowalkiewicz def. Felice Herrig via submission (rear-naked choke): R2, 4.01

Lightweight Bout: Joe Solecki def. Alex Da Silva via majority decision (28-28, 28-27, 29-27)

Featherweight Bout: Damon Jackson def. Dan Argueta via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

Lightweight Bout: Benoit Saint Denis def. Niklas Stolze via submission (rear-naked choke) R2, 1:32

Bantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely def. Johnny Muñoz via TKO (strikes): R1, 1:08

Flyweight Bout: Jeff Molina def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Welterweight Bout: Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Andreas Michailidis via unanimous decision (30x26x2, 30×27)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Erin Blanchfield def. JJ Aldrich via submission (guillotine): R2, 2:38