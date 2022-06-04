UFC Vegas 56 Results & Highlights: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik

UFC Vegas 56 takes place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event will see top-10 heavyweights Alexander Volkov (#7) and Jairzinho Rozenstruik (#8) collide. While in the co-main event, ranked featherweight contenders Dan Ige (#10) and Movsar Evloev (#13) will do battle.

The preliminary card begins at 1:00 PM ET, and the main card starts at 4:00 PM ET. All fighters successfully made weight, and you can check out the weigh-in results and faceoffs here. You can also view the UFC’s fight-by-fight preview for the UFC Vegas 56 lineup right here.

Make sure to follow all the the UFC Vegas 56 highlights and results as they happen below!

MAIN CARD: 4PM ET ON ESPN+

Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Volkov vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Co-Main Event – Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige vs Movsar Evloev

Featherweight Bout: Michael Trizano vs Lucas Almeida

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Karine Silva vs Poliana Botelho

Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield vs Askar Mozharov

PRELIMS: 1PM ET ON ESPN+

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Felice Herrig vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Lightweight Bout: Joe Solecki vs Alex Da Silva

Featherweight Bout: Damon Jackson vs Dan Argueta

Flyweight Bout: Ode Osbourne vs Zarrukh Adashev

Lightweight Bout: Niklas Stolze vs Benoit Saint Denis

Bantamweight Bout: Johnny Munoz vs Tony Gravely

Flyweight Bout: Jeff Molina vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Welterweight Bout: Rinat Fakhretdinov vs Andreas Michailidis

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Erin Blanchfield vs JJ Aldrich