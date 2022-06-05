MMA Twitter Reacts To Volkov’s TKO Of Rozenstruik At UFC Vegas 56

Alexander Volkov got back in the win column with a first-round TKO of Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Vegas 56 tonight.
It took Volkov just over two minutes to dispatch of Rozenstruik. The Russian felt the power of “Bigi Boy” early on, but it didn’t take long for Volkov to rock Rozenstruik and have him fending off successive strikes against the fence.
Rozenstruik was spared further punishment by referee Herb Dean, who rushed in to declare a TKO victory for Volkov. The opinion of fans and pundits, however, seems divided on whether it was an early stoppage.
You can catch all the highlights of the main event below.
Now, let’s see how MMA Twitter reacted to Volkov’s victory over Rozenstruik at UFC Vegas 56.
UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik Results & Highlights
