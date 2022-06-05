MMA Twitter Reacts To Volkov’s TKO Of Rozenstruik At UFC Vegas 56

Alexander Volkov got back in the win column with a first-round TKO of Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Vegas 56 tonight.

It took Volkov just over two minutes to dispatch of Rozenstruik. The Russian felt the power of “Bigi Boy” early on, but it didn’t take long for Volkov to rock Rozenstruik and have him fending off successive strikes against the fence.

Rozenstruik was spared further punishment by referee Herb Dean, who rushed in to declare a TKO victory for Volkov. The opinion of fans and pundits, however, seems divided on whether it was an early stoppage.

You can catch all the highlights of the main event below.

VOLKOV ENDS IT IN ROUND 1 😱 #UFCVegas56 pic.twitter.com/JgstKSDVAW — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 4, 2022

Back in the win column for DRAGO! Way to close out the show! @AlexDragoVolkov #UFCVegas56 pic.twitter.com/ewRqssQHzp — UFC (@ufc) June 4, 2022

Now, let’s see how MMA Twitter reacted to Volkov’s victory over Rozenstruik at UFC Vegas 56.

Early stoppage? 🤔 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 4, 2022

Impressive distance on the mouthpiece launch pic.twitter.com/dGEhZC5FBb — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 4, 2022

Fantastic performance for Volkov after a bad showing against Aspinall. He stayed busy, largely defined the range of the fight and when the bout called for higher intensity, he met the moment. Solid win. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) June 4, 2022

🫤



Bad stoppage. Doesn’t count. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 4, 2022

That's a judgment call by the ref. Volkov was putting it on Rozenstruik, but a tough call to make with Rozenstruik never going down.



Either way, Volkov looked great, weathered the storm from Rozenstruik and turned the tables on him. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 4, 2022

This video doesn't do Herb Dean any favours 😅 https://t.co/cm6Jwg8QSk — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 4, 2022

Volkov is very scary — MMA Gone Wild🥋 (@mmagonewild) June 4, 2022

Not the worst stoppage, let’s be real Volkov was likely going to keep punching and drop him again



Mostly clean tho from Volkov — MannyBoom🫥🌊 (@TheCutManMMA) June 4, 2022

Lets be real, if Herb didnt exist, Volkov would have not stopped punching, clear stoppage, good call #UFCVegas56 — SamMMA🇨🇦👹 (@SamPixelsMMA) June 4, 2022

Volkov with a lethal cross to start that exchange. The stoppage may have been early but it doesn’t take away from what we saw. Volkov didn’t want to edge out a decision tonight, he was going for his own kill. #UFCVegas56 — Joe Gravel (@JoeGravel20) June 4, 2022

Why does it feel like Alexander Volkov has headlined 40% of the Fight Night’s this year 🤣 — The MMA Dude™ (@philthemmadude) June 3, 2022

UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik Results & Highlights

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Vegas 56. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.