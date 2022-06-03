UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik Weigh-In Results & Faceoffs

The weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik are in, and once again, every fighter successfully made weight!
The main event will feature top-10 heavyweights Alexander Volkov (#7) and Jairzinho Rozenstruik (#8) colliding, which will follow the co-main event between ranked featherweight contenders Dan Ige (#10) and Movsar Evloev (#13).
Before we present the weigh-in results, you can catch the main card faceoffs below!
Alonzo Menifield vs Askar Mozharov
Karine Silva vs Poliana Botelho
Michael Trizano vs Lucas Almeida
Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev
Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
All the action takes place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The preliminary card begins at 1:00 PM ET, and the main card starts at 4:00 PM ET. You can check out the UFC’s fight-by-fight preview for the UFC Vegas 56 lineup right here.
MMA News will bring you all the live results and action tomorrow night. Below, you can view the full weigh-in results, courtesy of UFC.com.
MAIN CARD
Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Volkov (256.5) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (259)
Co-Main Event – Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige (145.5) vs Movsar Evloev (146)
Featherweight Bout: Michael Trizano (145.5) vs Lucas Almeida (145.5)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Karine Silva (125) vs Poliana Botelho (125.5)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Askar Mozharov (204.5)
PRELIMS
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Felice Herrig (115) vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115.5)
Lightweight Bout: Joe Solecki (155.5) vs Alex Da Silva (155.5)
Featherweight Bout: Damon Jackson (145.5) vs Dan Argueta (145.5)
Flyweight Bout: Ode Osbourne (126) vs Zarrukh Adashev (125.5)
Lightweight Bout: Niklas Stolze (156) vs Benoit Saint Denis (155.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Johnny Munoz (135) vs Tony Gravely (135.5)
Flyweight Bout: Jeff Molina (125.5) vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov (126)
Welterweight Bout: Rinat Fakhretdinov (170.5) vs Andreas Michailidis (170.5)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Erin Blanchfield (124.5) vs JJ Aldrich (125)