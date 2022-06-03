UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik Weigh-In Results & Faceoffs

The weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik are in, and once again, every fighter successfully made weight!

The main event will feature top-10 heavyweights Alexander Volkov (#7) and Jairzinho Rozenstruik (#8) colliding, which will follow the co-main event between ranked featherweight contenders Dan Ige (#10) and Movsar Evloev (#13).

Before we present the weigh-in results, you can catch the main card faceoffs below!

Alonzo Menifield vs Askar Mozharov

Karine Silva vs Poliana Botelho

Michael Trizano vs Lucas Almeida

Seguimos con contienda fascinante en peso pluma📈 #UFCVegas56@TheLoneWolfMMA vs Lucas Almeida pic.twitter.com/cskK4jUQfS — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 3, 2022

Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev

Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Estelar de noqueadores💥 Batalla buscando la cima de los pesos completos🔥 Quien se la lleva❓ #UFCVegas56@AlexDragoVolkov vs @JairRozenstruik pic.twitter.com/A3y88Y4vdJ — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 3, 2022

All the action takes place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The preliminary card begins at 1:00 PM ET, and the main card starts at 4:00 PM ET. You can check out the UFC’s fight-by-fight preview for the UFC Vegas 56 lineup right here.

MMA News will bring you all the live results and action tomorrow night. Below, you can view the full weigh-in results, courtesy of UFC.com.

MAIN CARD

Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Volkov (256.5) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (259)

Co-Main Event – Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige (145.5) vs Movsar Evloev (146)

Featherweight Bout: Michael Trizano (145.5) vs Lucas Almeida (145.5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Karine Silva (125) vs Poliana Botelho (125.5)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Askar Mozharov (204.5)

PRELIMS

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Felice Herrig (115) vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115.5)

Lightweight Bout: Joe Solecki (155.5) vs Alex Da Silva (155.5)

Featherweight Bout: Damon Jackson (145.5) vs Dan Argueta (145.5)

Flyweight Bout: Ode Osbourne (126) vs Zarrukh Adashev (125.5)

Lightweight Bout: Niklas Stolze (156) vs Benoit Saint Denis (155.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Johnny Munoz (135) vs Tony Gravely (135.5)

Flyweight Bout: Jeff Molina (125.5) vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov (126)

Welterweight Bout: Rinat Fakhretdinov (170.5) vs Andreas Michailidis (170.5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Erin Blanchfield (124.5) vs JJ Aldrich (125)