MMA Twitter Reacts To Carlos Ulberg’s Vicious Finish At UFC Vegas 57

It didn’t take long for UFC light heavyweight Carlos Ulberg to find his range on the feet and blitz Tafon Nchukwi for the finish.

Ulberg faced Nchukwi in the featured preliminary bout on the UFC Vegas 57 card. He was looking to earn a second-straight victory following a unanimous decision win over Fabio Cherant back at UFC 271.

Ulberg quickly pushed the pace on the feet and hit Nchukwi with a stiff jab that badly wobbled him. He followed it up with a series of hooks that put a quick stop to the fight in the first round.

Watch Ulberg get the finish below.

Ulberg’s win also prompted quite the reaction from his teammates, Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya, along with the MMA Twitter community.

UFC Champs Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski cheer their brother in arms, Carlos Ulberg, as he won by TKO at #ufcvegas57 pic.twitter.com/az5r2x63na — MMAWeekly (@MMAWeeklycom) June 26, 2022

The big Uce @UlbergCarlos getting it done! 🔥 #UFCVegas57 — Kai Kara France (@kaikarafrance) June 26, 2022

He took off on that fool!!! #UFCVegas57 — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) June 26, 2022

Carlos Ulberg is becoming a real problem. What a finish! #UFCVegas57 — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) June 26, 2022

Carlos Ulberg STICKS Tafon Nchukwi with a nasty jab before putting him away. Amazing stuff! #UFCVegas57 pic.twitter.com/RcQoTto5bT — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) June 26, 2022

Ulberg just decimated Nchukwi. Beautiful display. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 26, 2022

UCE 🧃



Yeeeoooowwwww 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/gjaLDQp1SA — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) June 26, 2022

Boom! Clean AF — Jamie Mullarkey (@jamie_mullarkey) June 26, 2022

Ulberg earned a shot in the UFC following a first-round knockout on Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2020. He lost his debut at UFC 259 against Kennedy Nzechukwu but has looked like a brand new fighter ever since.

UFC Vegas 57 is headlined by a lightweight matchup between rising contenders Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot.

What is your reaction to Carlos Ulberg’s win?