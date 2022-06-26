UFC Vegas 57 Performance Bonus Winners

The UFC didn’t go crazy with handing out bonuses for UFC Vegas 57 like they did at UFC 275 and UFC Austin, but 3 different fighters earned Performance of the Night bonuses to go along with Fight of the Night.

The final 4 bouts of the night ended up accounting for the extra money, starting with Thiago Moisés’ submission victory over Christos Giagos.

Short night at the office for Moises 💼 #UFCVegas57 pic.twitter.com/2WJkLax7bi — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 26, 2022

Moisés entered the night on a two-fight losing streak but put on a convincing performance when he took Giagos’s back and forced a tap just over 3 minutes into the fight.

A heavyweight bout followed Moisés’s victory, with American Josh Parisian taking on Frenchman Alan Baudot. While it wasn’t the most technical fight, Parisian was able to weather an early storm in order get a second-round TKO and also snag a Performance of the Night bonus.

The night’s final Performance of the Night was awarded to Shavkat Rakhmonov for his submission win against veteran Neil Magny. One of the UFC’s hottest prospects, Rakhmonov was largely able to handle Magny the same way he had his previous 3 UFC opponents.



Magny survived a few difficult positions but “Nomad” eventually proved to be too much and secured a guillotine choke that the veteran tapped to just before the end of the second round. Rakhmonov maintains not only his undefeated record but also his streak of never having gone the distance as a pro.

The main event was likely the most anticipated fight on the card, and it delivered with a clear Fight of the Night performance. Arman Tsarukyan looked strong through the first two rounds before Mateusz Gamrot gained momentum as the fight went on.

The former KSW champion ultimately walked away with a unanimous decision win, though many felt that Tsarukyan was deserving of the victory. Scorecards aside, both lightweights put on a tremendous show, and each earned an extra $50K for their efforts.

What are your thoughts on the bonus winners for UFC Vegas 57?