UFC Vegas 57 Results & Highlights: Gamrot Decisions Tsarukyan

UFC Vegas 57 took place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event saw surging lightweight prospects Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot face off. While in the co-main event, undefeated welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov faced a stern test against UFC veteran Neil Magny.

You can catch all the UFC Vegas 57 highlights and results below!

Preliminary Card Highlights

Mario Bautista def. Brian Kelleher

In this bantamweight bout, Mario Bautista earned an impressive first-round rear-naked choke win over Brian Kelleher. Catch the submission below.

Bautista ends it in round one 🔒 #UFCVegas57 pic.twitter.com/yckvFREIsQ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 25, 2022

Cody Durden def. JP Buys

Cody Durden made a statement against JP Buys in their flyweight bout, earning a quick TKO win. Catch the finish below.

Carlos Ulberg def. Tafon Nchukwi

New Zealand’s Carlos Ulberg got back into the win column in a big way with a devastating first-round TKO of Tafon Nchukwi in their light heavyweight bout. Catch the finish below.

Main Card Highlights

Chris Curtis def. Rodolfo Vieira

In this middleweight bout, Chris Curtis racked up his third-successive UFC victory with a unanimous decision over Rodolfo Vieira. The first round was competitive on the feet, with Curtis defending several takedown attempts and sustaining two low blows that stopped the action briefly.

In round two, Curtis began to dominate with consistent shots to the head and body, but Vieira had some success too. In round three, Curtis continued to stuff Vieira’s takedowns, with both fighters having success on the feet. Catch the decision below.

Umar Nurmagomedov def. Nate Maness

In this bantamweight bout, the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov earned a dominant unanimous decision win over Nate Maness. After a cagey start to round one, Nurmagomedov landed a takedown and dominated from on top, however doing little damage. In round two, Nurmagomedov landed an early takedown, eventually took Maness’ back, before landing some brutal strikes from on top.

In round three, Nurmagomedov showed he’s not just a grappler, landing a brutal kick to the face, before getting the takedown once again and pummeling Maness with some savage elbows and strikes. Catch the highlights below.

Thiago Moisés def. Christos Giagos

Thiago Moisés made easy work of Christos Giagos, earning a first-round rear-naked choke victory in their lightweight bout. Catch the submission below.

Short night at the office for Moises 💼 #UFCVegas57 pic.twitter.com/2WJkLax7bi — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 26, 2022

Josh Parisian def. Alan Baudot

In this heavyweight bout, Josh Parisian earned an impressive come-from-behind TKO victory over Alan Baudot. In round one, Baudot rocked Parisian, sending him to the canvas before landing some heavy hammer fists from on top. But Parisian got back to his feet to land a takedown and thereafter pound Baudot with some heavy head shots.

Parisian took up where he left off in round two, getting Baudot to the canvas and landing some sustained, heavy ground and pound that eventually saw the ref step in. Catch the end of the fight below.

Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Neil Magny

Surging welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov continues to live up to the hype after securing a submission victory over Neil Magny.Round one saw Magny slip and land on the canvas, before Rakhmonov assumed top control and proceeded to land some heavy ground and pound.

Then after getting the takedown early in round two, Rakhmonov dominated from on top for much of the round, before sinking in a guillotine choke that forced Magny to tap with just seconds left. Catch the highlights below.

Still undefeated with a 100% finish rate, all aboard the @Rakhmonov1994 hype train 🚂 #UFCVegas57 pic.twitter.com/ZTO6cGnw2w — UFC (@ufc) June 26, 2022

Mateusz Gamrot def. Arman Tsarukyan

In the main event of the evening, surging lightweight Mateusz Gamrot earned a unanimous decision victory over Arman Tsarukyan. Round one featured some blistering scrambles, with Tsarukyan getting the takedown and keeping Gamrot down briefly, before the Armenian landed a glancing head kick.

Round two saw Gamrot stuff several takedowns, and the duo exchanged for most of the round, with Tsarukyan landing some blistering kicks to the body. The fight continued to be very closely contested in round three, with Tsarukyan landing a heavy right and a brutal kick to the body, while Gamrot took Tsarukyan’s back briefly.

In round four, Gamrot got the takedown late on, took Tsarukyan’s back, and attempted a submission. And in the final round, Gamrot landed two takedowns, but Tsarukyan had his moments too, landing some heavy strikes. Catch the highlights below.

As high level a main event as you will see – drop those scorecards before the judges decision 👇 #UFCVegas57 pic.twitter.com/4RGB7jJgcd — UFC (@ufc) June 26, 2022

MAIN CARD

Main Event – Lightweight Bout: Mateusz Gamrot def. Arman Tsarukyan via unanimous decision (48-47×3)

Co-Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Neil Magny via submission: R2, 4.58

Heavyweight Bout: Josh Parisian def. Alan Baudot via TKO: R2, 3.04

Lightweight Bout: Thiago Moisés def. Christos Giagos via submission: R1, 3.05

Bantamweight Bout: Umar Nurmagomedov def. Nate Maness via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-25)

Middleweight Bout: Chris Curtis def. Rodolfo Vieira via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

PRELIMS

Light Heavyweight Bout: Carlos Ulberg def. Tafon Nchukwi via TKO: R1, 1.15

Featherweight Bout: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke def. TJ Brown via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Bantamweight Bout: Sergey Morozov def. Raulian Paiva via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Flyweight Bout: Cody Durden def. JP Buys via TKO: R1, 1.08

Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista def. Brian Kelleher via submission: R1, 2.27

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Vanessa Demopoulos def. Jinh Yu Frey via split decision (29-28 30-27, 28-29)