UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot Results & Highlights

UFC Vegas 57 takes place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event will see surging lightweight prospects Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot face off. While in the co-main event, undefeated welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov will face a stern test against UFC veteran Neil Magny.

You can watch the event on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, with the preliminary card starting at 7:00 PM ET and the main card at 10:00 PM ET. All fighters successfully made weight, and you can check out the weigh-in results and faceoffs here.

Make sure to follow all the UFC Vegas 57 highlights and results as they happen below!

MAIN CARD: 10PM ET ON ESPN2, ESPN DEPORTES & ESPN+

Main Event – Lightweight Bout: Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot

Co-Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Neil Magny vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

Heavyweight Bout: Josh Parisian vs Alan Baudot

Lightweight Bout: Thiago Moisés vs Christos Giagos

Bantamweight Bout: Nate Maness vs Umar Nurmagomedov

Middleweight Bout: Chris Curtis vs Rodolfo Vieira

PRELIMS: 7PM ET ON ESPN2, ESPN DEPORTES & ESPN+

Light Heavyweight Bout: Carlos Ulberg vs Tafon Nchukwi

Featherweight Bout: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs TJ Brown

Bantamweight Bout: Raulian Paiva vs Sergey Morozov

Flyweight Bout: JP Buys vs Cody Durden

Bantamweight Bout: Brian Kelleher vs Mario Bautista

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Vanessa Demopoulos vs Jinh Yu Frey