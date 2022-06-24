UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot Official Weigh-In Results

The weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot are in, and every fighter successfully made weight.

Tomorrow night, UFC Vegas 57 will take place from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Arman Tsarukyan will headline the event against Mateusz Gamrot in the main event. The co-main event will see undefeated rising welterweight prospect Shavkat Rakhmonov face his toughest test in Neil Magny.

The lineup is full of exciting matchups, which all kick off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The main card begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.

You can view the full lineup for tomorrow’s card below along with the weigh-in results, courtesy of UFC.com.

UFC VEGAS 57 MAIN CARD

Main Event – Lightweight Bout: Arman Tsarukyan (156) vs Mateusz Gamrot (156)

Co-Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Neil Magny (171 vs Shavkat Rakhmonov (170.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Josh Parisian (253) vs Alan Baudot (265.5)

Lightweight Bout: Thiago Moises (155.5) vs Christos Giagos (156)

Bantamweight Bout: Nate Maness (135) vs Umar Nurmagomedov (136)

Middleweight Bout: Chris Curtis (185.5) vs Rodolfo Vieira (185)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Light Heavyweight Bout: Carlos Ulberg (204.5) vs Tafon Nchukwi (206)

Featherweight Bout: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (146) vs TJ Brown (145.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Raulian Paiva (136) vs Sergey Morozov (136)

Flyweight Bout: JP Buys (126) vs Cody Durden (126)

Bantamweight Bout: Brian Kelleher (135.5) vs Mario Bautista (135.5)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Vanessa Demopoulos (115.5) vs Jinh Yu Frey (115.5)