UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot Fight Card, How to Watch

UFC lightweight contenders Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot will battle to see who will take the next step in the division.

Tsarukyan is hoping to get a big-name opponent with a win over Gamrot. He has called out Tony Ferguson and Dan Hooker in the past but never got to fight them.

Tsarukyan is also on a five-fight win streak, and his only loss in the UFC was against Islam Makhachev at UFC St. Peterburg on Apr. 20, 2019. Ranked 11th in the lightweight division, it will be tough to deny Tsarukyan a big fight if he defeats Gamrot.

Gamrot is looking to continue his rise in the lightweight rankings with a win on Saturday. The “Gamer” came into the UFC with hype and undefeated with 17 wins. However, he lost his debut against Guram Kutateladze by split decision at UFC on ESPN+ 38 on Oct. 17, 2020.

Gamrot rebounded from his loss by winning his last three fights. An impressive win over Tsarukyan could put Gamrot in the division’s top ten.

UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot Fight Card

(Final card & bout order subject to change)

Main Card:

#11 Arman Tsarukyan (18-2) vs. #12 Mateusz Gamrot (20-1)- Lightweight Main Event

#10 Neil Magny (26-8) vs. #15 Shavkat Rakhmonov (15-0)- Welterweight Co-Main Event

Josh Parisian (14-5) vs. Alan Baudot (8-3)- Heavyweight

Thiago Moises (15-6) vs. Christos Giagos (19-9)- Lightweight

Nate Maness (14-1) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (14-0)- Bantamweight

Chris Curtis (28-8) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (8-1)- Middleweight

Prelims:

Carlos Ulberg (4-1) vs. Tafon Nchukwi (6-2)- Light Heavyweight

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (36-10) vs. TJ Brown (16-8)- Featherweight

Raulian Paiva (21-4) vs. Sergey Morozov (17-5)- Bantamweight

JP Buys (9-4) vs. Cody Durden (12-4-1)- Flyweight

Brian Kelleher (24-13) vs. Mario Bautista (9-2)- Bantamweight

Vanessa Demopoulos (7-4) vs. Jinh Yu Frey (11-6)- Women’s Strawweight

When is UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot

UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot takes place on Jun. 25 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card will begin at 10 PM EST/7 PM PST. The prelims will take place at 7 PM EST/4 PM PST. The UFC has advertised the time on their website. However, it could change.

How to Watch

UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot main card and prelims will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States. The prelims will also air live on ESPN 2, but the main card will be on ESPN.