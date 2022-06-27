Umar Nurmagomedov Explains Why He Doesn’t Want To Call Anyone Out

UFC bantamweight prospect Umar Nurmagomedov isn’t in any rush to enter the bantamweight title picture following another impressive win.

The 15-0 Umar, the cousin of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, earned a dominant win over Nate Maness at UFC Vegas 57 last weekend. To the surprise of many, he didn’t use his post-fight Octagon interview to call out a specific opponent in the Top 15 as he continues his climb in the division.

Nurmagomedov knows he has what it takes to make a splash in the 135lb division, but he wants to be fully prepared for the opportunities that lie ahead.

During his UFC Vegas 57 post-fight press conference, Nurmagomedov explained why issuing a callout at this stage in his career doesn’t make sense for him.

“If they give me [Top 15], I’m ready. But I don’t want to say someone’s name,” Nurmagomedov said. “Step by step, I think I come to close, I come to be inside the top 10, top 5, and then fighting for the belt. Slowly, slowly, I improve, I improve everywhere, and it’s gonna be great.”

Nurmagomedov went on to clarify that he’s ready for anyone, anywhere at any time for his next UFC test.

“I don’t care if they give (top 15), I’m ready. If they give me quick (rise), I’m ready. If they give slowly, I’m ready. For me, (what’s important), I win (every fight),” Nurmagomedov explained. “And (someday), it’s gonna happen. You have to become champion.”

After a delayed start to his UFC career due to three-straight fight cancelations, Nurmagomedov has won three straight on the sport’s biggest stage. Before his victory over Maness, he earned submission wins over Brian Kelleher and Sergey Morozov.

Nurmagomedov is looking to become the latest Dagestani to make a name for himself in the UFC. However, he doesn’t have a clear path in mind to the top and appears unafraid of anyone currently in contention.

Who would you like to see Umar Nurmagomedov fight next?