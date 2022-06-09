Shevchenko Thinks Santos Is Recycling The Rhetoric Of Her Past Victims

Valentina Shevchenko believes Taila Santos’ confidence ahead of their UFC 275 clash is an attempt to “hypnotize herself.”

Shevchenko will put her 125-pound title up for grabs against the Brazilian challenger. Speaking at a press event recently, Shevchenko spoke on Santos’ confidence heading into the matchup against “Bullet” – undefeated at 125 pounds.

The champion says she believes Santos is simply trying to “hypnotize herself” into a positive mindset heading into the fight.

“I think it’s kind of like, hypnotizing herself, trying to convince that, ‘There is something, there should be, everyone is not perfect.’

“Definitely not everyone is perfect, but it’s kind of like, all my opponents were saying the same, the same over and over. It’s like, ‘No one is unbeatable, she has some hole in her game,’ but when they step inside the Octagon, they feel the opposite…”

“She’s trying to hypnotize herself to convince that there should be, but she is wrong. It’s not going to work for her.”

Santos is currently the No. 4-ranked flyweight in the UFC. She rides a four-fight win streak heading into the title fight with Shevchenko.

As for the champion, Shevchenko has never lost at 125 pounds. The only losses in her career have come at 135 pounds against Amanda Nunes (twice) and Liz Carmouche.

The latter of which was avenged in a flyweight title fight in August of 2019, where Shevchenko picked up a dominant decision victory.

Now, Shevchenko is looking for her seventh successful title defense against Santos, further cementing her legacy as one of the greatest female mixed martial artists of all time.

UFC 275 takes place live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Saturday, June 11.

What do you make of Valentina Shevchenko suggesting Taila Santos’ confidence is an attempt to “hypnotize herself”? Let us know in the comments below!