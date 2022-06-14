Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Fans React To Price Tag On Valentina Shevchenko’s Event-Worn Shorts

By Curtis Calhoun
Valentina Shevchenko
USA Today
Despite a closely contested win at UFC 275, someone paid big money for UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko’s shorts.

Shevchenko held off Taila Santos to earn a split decision victory (49-46, 48-47, 47-48) in the UFC 275 co-headliner. Many of her UFC colleagues felt that Santos was robbed of the win.

Despite the scoring controversy, someone wanted a souvenir from Shevchenko’s win.

As pointed out by Twitter user Jed I. Goodman, one fan paid a lucrative price of $4,999,99 for signed event-worn shorts by Shevchenko.

MMA Twitter had a field day with the purchase of Shevchenko’s shorts.

“The judge that score it 49-46 bought them,” one user replied.

Another fan questioned why a fan would pay that steep of a price for signed gear from Shevchenko.

“I love her and I am a huge fan but no,” another user opined.

Due to how competitive the fight was, the UFC may potentially schedule a rematch between Shevchenko and Santos. Former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will also make her flyweight debut at UFC 276 against former title challenger Lauren Murphy, setting up a potential title shot with a win.

It’s unclear what’s next for Shevchenko, but she remains one of the most popular fighters in the UFC despite a recent controversial win.

What is your reaction to the price tag of Valentina Shevchenko’s UFC 275 shorts?

