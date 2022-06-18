Shevchenko Shares Theory On Why Santos Performed Well At UFC 275

Valentina Shevchenko was given a real run for her money at UFC 275 by Taila Santos this past weekend.

Shevchenko successfully retained her 125-pound title over Santos via split decision in a very close bout. Santos looked as dominant as anyone ever has against Shevchenko inside the Octagon, but it still wasn’t enough.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Shevchenko reflected on the contest, and what, if anything, surprised “Bullet” about her counterpart’s performance. She noted that Santos’ weight was certainly a factor inside the Octagon.

“Weight, it was kind of (noticeable) that she was big. And I don’t know, maybe it’s the structure we have here, kind of like two nights after the weigh-in to replenish the food, to gain more weight.

“Because coming into this fight, into the arena, my weight was 130 pounds. And I didn’t gain almost nothing. And she looked like (she) was kind of like bigger. Maybe this was why she had a little bit more success (on the mat).”

Santos took Shevchenko down on several occasions throughout the fight, holding dominant position and attempting several submissions.

However, Shevchenko argues that she was the more active fighter on the ground despite being on bottom, and doesn’t think Santos did enough to win those rounds despite her position.

“But still, like I mentioned, she was not active — even just holding position, but being not active, it doesn’t mean you’re gonna win the fight. Me being on the ground, being on the other position, I (was) constantly striking, striking, striking, and working towards the victory.”

