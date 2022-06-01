Report: The WWE Is Expected To Sign Valerie Loureda

Bellator fighter Valerie Loureda may have a new career venture lined up in WWE months after her tryout appeared to exceed expectations.

Loureda was invited to Frisco, TX in April ahead of WrestleMania 38 for a tryout, and it appears that both sides could be on their way to a deal.

Fightful Select reported this week that the WWE is expected to sign Loureda to a contract in the imminent future.

Loureda most recently bounced back from her first professional MMA loss to Hannah Guy with a split decision win over Taylor Turner at Bellator 271. She began her MMA career in Bellator with a debut knockout over Colby Fletcher at Bellator 216.

The 23-year-old Loureda had teased that she would love to eventually transition to WWE during a recent interview with MMA journalist Helen Yee, and it appears that could be coming to fruition. She doesn’t currently have a fight booked in Bellator despite teasing her MMA return later this year on social media.

Loureda earned a top-10 spot in the Bellator rankings with her most recent win over Turner. Despite her early success in MMA, it appears she may opt to pivot and sign with WWE.

