Valerie Loureda Has Officially Signed With WWE

Bellator fighter Valerie Loureda has a new career venture lined up in WWE months after her tryout appeared to exceed expectations.

Loureda was invited to Frisco, TX in April ahead of WrestleMania 38 for a tryout, and now it has been confirmed that she has officially signed with the wrestling promotion.

As reported by @marcraimondi from @ESPN, @valerielouredaa, a top women's MMA prospect with Bellator, has signed a multiyear contract with @WWE.https://t.co/ef2gH4FNzp — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) June 29, 2022

Loureda most recently bounced back from her first professional MMA loss to Hannah Guy with a split decision win over Taylor Turner at Bellator 271. She began her MMA career in Bellator with a debut knockout over Colby Fletcher at Bellator 216.

The 23-year-old Loureda had teased that she would love to eventually transition to WWE during a recent interview with MMA journalist Helen Yee, and it has now come to fruition. She doesn’t currently have a fight booked in Bellator despite teasing her MMA return later this year on social media.

Loureda earned a top-10 spot in the Bellator rankings with her most recent win over Turner. Despite her early success in MMA, she has now opted to sign with WWE.

Do you think Valerie Loureda will be successful as a professional wrestler?