Archives: Bisping & Rockhold Have To Be Separated After UFC 199 (2016)

In this installment of the MMA News Archives, we revisit the post-fight turmoil between Michael Bisping and Luke Rockhold after UFC 199.

At UFC 199, Michael Bisping completed one of the biggest upsets in the promotion’s history when he defeated Luke Rockhold for the middleweight championship. Bisping entered the fight as a +525 underdog but shocked the world with a KO victory in the very first round.

Prior to the fight, there was a lot of trash talk between the two middleweights. You can catch some of the heat that was exchanged below.

Although there wasn’t an initial thaw between Rockhold and Bisping, MMA News has been on top of the evolution of the relationship between the two former rivals.

In 2020, Rockhold said that he was open to squashing the beef between himself and Bisping. And last year, the two actually began training together, much to the surprise of many fans and observants.

Finally, it was just last week that Coach Jason Parillo revealed how Bisping and Rockhold became friends despite their prior feud.

However, as you will learn from the below archived article published on this day six years ago, they were a long ways apart from such a friendship immediately after UFC 199.

On This Day Six Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED JUNE 5, 2016, 2:56 PM]

Headline: Video: Bisping, Rockhold Have To Be Separated After UFC 199 Post-Fight Press Conference

Author: Matt Boone

On late Saturday evening, well after Michael Bisping shocked the world by knocking out Luke Rockhold in the UFC 199 main event to become the new UFC Middleweight Champion, the seeds were planted for a rubber match between the two.

After a heated post-fight press conference where Bisping and Rockhold went back-and-forth with vicious verbal exchanges on multiple occasions, the two had to be physically separated right after the press conference wrapped.

Bisping and Rockhold still going at it after the post fight press conference. pic.twitter.com/Ojiiwlo9O1 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) June 5, 2016

In the video embedded above, you can see the footage, which shows Bisping trying to shake Rockhold’s hand, but Rockhold refusing, leading to another heated exchange that resulted in UFC officials needing to separate the two.

