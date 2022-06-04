Volkov Wants Quick Finish Of Rozenstruik So He Can “Go Back To Russia”

Alexander Volkov would prefer a quick end to his fight with Jairzinho Rozenstruik so he can return to his home country of Russia.

The 33-year-old heavyweight is set to meet Rozenstruik at UFC Vegas 56 tonight for his second UFC main event in a row.

When asked at the UFC Vegas 56 media day how he sees the fight going, “Drago” admitted that sometimes strikers like himself and Rozenstruik can cancel each other out when matched up.

“It’s hard to predict, you know? Because sometimes when two big strikers fight, like meet each other in the Octagon, sometimes the fight can be a little bit boring. Because also fighter like a little bit scared or something.”

The two heavyweights have earned plenty of finishes in their respective careers and have a combined ten stoppage victories in the UFC. Volkov intends to get things done quickly despite acknowledging the toughness of “Bigi Boy”.

Volkov came up short in his last bout against Tom Aspinall. (Zuffa LLC)

“I believe, or I want this fight finish early because it will be the easiest way to finish this fight and go back to Russia. So, for sure I will try to find the opportunity to clock him out. But we will see how it goes, because he (has) a tough chin, a tough head, for sure. A lot of people punch him to the head and it does nothing for him. But I will try not just punch, maybe kick, so we will see.”

Both these men will be looking to rebound from losses in their most recent bouts.

Rozenstruik lost a unanimous decision to Curtis Blaydes at UFC 266, while Volkov was submitted by Tom Aspinall in the first round of their main event fight in March. Aspinall and Blaydes are set to headline UFC Fight Night London in July.

This fight with Rozenstruik will by Volkov’s sixth main event slot since joining the UFC in 2016.

What do you think of Volkov’s prediction for his fight with Rozenstruik?