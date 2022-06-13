“Washed Up?” Tony Ferguson Responds To Dana White’s Alleged Remark

Tony Ferguson has taken aim at UFC President Dana White for reportedly claiming that he’s washed up.

In a characteristic emoji-laden tweet, Ferguson issued a defiant reply to the UFC president on Sunday in which he passionately refuted the claim. It’s not clear when, where, or even if White delivered the insult that has so aggrieved “El Cucuy,” with replies to the tweet seeming to suggest the latter.

Ferguson, who’s currently riding a four-fight losing streak, assured fans that while he’s not washed up as a fighter, one part of him certainly is, and that White’s reported insult has provided the motivation he needs to mount another tilt at the lightweight title.

“Washed up? Dana White, I’ll give you washed up…washed deez nuts. Now I’m pissed,” tweeted Ferguson, followed by a few obscenity-laden hashtags.

Now 38 years old and three years removed from his last win, Ferguson has increasingly faced criticism that he may be on the decline, particularly following his KO loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274 in May.

Some believe that he should retire, but despite waning confidence in his ability to challenge for the title, Tony has remained steadfastly committed to the goal.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – MAY 07: (L-R) Michael Chandler knocks out Tony Ferguson in a lightweight fight during the UFC 274 event at Footprint Center on May 07, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Ferguson’s horrific slump in form has coincided with his becoming an increasingly vocal critic of Dana White. Just prior to suffering arguably the worst loss of his career at UFC 274, “El Cucuy” made headlines by airing his many grievances with the UFC, likening the business practices of White to that of a drug dealer.

Ferguson has continued to throw shade at his boss in recent weeks, insisting that White has made him “feel like sh*t” in the past.

What do you think of Tony Ferguson responding to Dana White’s reported insult?