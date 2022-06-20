Watch: Adesanya & Volkanovski Team Up For “Cooking With Champions”

Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski are teaming up for some fun.

Two UFC champions from the same neck of the woods are teaming up to bring some joy and good food into the lives of their fans. UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya joined UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski on his YouTube channel to bring viewers a bit of Australian/New Zealand cooking.’

The pair took to YouTube to make some Kangaroo burgers. They led a step-by-step tutorial on how to prepare this Oceanic feast. Adesanya was the sous chef to Volkanovski’s “Cooking with Volk” show.

These two men will both be featured on the upcoming UFC 276 fight card. Adesanya will be taking on Jared Cannonier in the main event and Volkanovski will be facing Max Holloway for the third time in the co-main event. The fact that these two men both from Australia and New Zealand are headlining a UFC PPV event is a historic acceaviment

“This is why the stars align and now we’re here to the co-main event and the main event for UFC 276,” Adesanya said. “I feel like honestly, this is something that’s, we’re gonna go do the press conference on Tuesday and push it more on the media here, not that we need it because we have the internet. We have you guys.

“You guys always pushing that book. This is huge for our the Oceania region, like Dude, this is like, look at me, I’m starting to get chills thinking about it like years, 50 years down the line. We’ll talk about the shift.”

UFC 276 goes down on July 2 live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. At the time of shooting the video both men were in New Zealand in fight camp, getting ready for a press conference. Then they will both be traveling to the States in hopes of defending their belts.

You can watch Adesanya and Volkanovski throw down in the kitchen down below!