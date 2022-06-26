Watch: Aerdake Apaer Sleeps Opponent With Spinning Back Kick KO

Welterweight Aerdake Apaer’s first professional win in MMA couldn’t have gone much better than his recent fight against Guoxu Yang.

Apaer faced Yang on the main card of JCK Fight Night 2022: First Round 8 on Saturday. Just under 30 seconds into the fight, Apaer landed a perfectly timed spinning back kick to send Yang unconscious.

Watch Apaer’s knockout below.

Apaer is in the win column for the first time after losses in his first two professional fights in JCK. After suffering back-to-back first-round knockouts to Aorigele and Meng Ding, he earned a quick finish of his own.

Following Apaer’s knockout, Liucai Cui earned a second-round submission over Ze Wu in the main event. Cui is now 26-7 in his professional career and could potentially earn a shot on a bigger stage soon.

As for Apaer, he’ll look to remain on the winning track in his expected return to JCK later in 2022.

What is your reaction to this spinning back kick from Aerdake Apaer?