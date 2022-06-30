Thursday, June 30, 2022
Watch: Bakhachaliev KOs Opponent With Spinning Back Kick To Liver

By Curtis Calhoun
Bakhachali Bakhachaliev
AFC 1
Featherweight prospect Bakhachali Bakhachaliev finished Zharkynbay Zamirbek Uulu with a nasty liver kick at AFC 1.

Bakhachaliev and Uulu went toe-to-toe on the AFC 1 main card on Wednesday. The event kicked off the Dagestan, RU-based promotion in an incredible fashion.

While Bakhachaliev wasn’t the main attraction of AFC 1, he earned arguably the biggest highlight on the card with a vicious liver kick knockout of Uulu.

Watch Bakhachaliev get the finish below.

Bakhachaliev, a training partner of UFC up-and-comer Armen Petrosyan, snapped a recent losing skid with the victory. He had enjoyed stints with Fight Nights Global and WLF before getting a shot in the upstart AFC.

A few fights after Bakhachaliev’s finish, Zakarya Kadyrov and Konstantin Cherednichenko battled in the lightweight main event.

What is your reaction to Bakhachali Bakhachaliev’s knockout?

