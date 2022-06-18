Watch: Daniel Cormier, Phil Hawes Get Heated After Hawes Defeats Winn

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier and middleweight Phil Hawes had a heated altercation in the Octagon following Hawes’ win at UFC Austin.

Hawes defeated one of Cormier’s protégés, Deron Winn, during the UFC Austin prelims. He put on arguably the best performance of his career, dismantling Winn on the feet before referee Herb Dean put a stop to the contest in Round 2.

Minutes before their post-fight interview together, Hawes belittled Cormier, yelling “you picked the wrong pony!” after defeating Winn.

Hawes appeared to assume that Cormier helped pick Winn’s opponent, which Cormier took exception to. The two exchanged words before referee Herb Dean and others intervened, as you can watch below.

Cormier and Hawes went on to do their planned post-fight interview together despite the tension just minutes before.

Hawes rebounded following a first-round knockout loss to Chris Curtis last November at UFC 268. He has picked up wins over the likes of Nassourdine Imavov and Jacob Malkoun during his UFC tenure.

UFC Austin is headlined by a featherweight matchup between Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett. You can stay updated with the latest results and highlights here.

