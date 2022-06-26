Watch: Former UFC Fighter Rhys McKee Earns KO For CW 170lb Title

Former UFC fighter Rhys McKee is making the most of his new MMA opportunity in Cage Warriors after earning a wild knockout.

McKee capped off an eventful night at CW 140 by earning the promotion’s vacant welterweight title over Justin Burlinson. After two back-and-forth rounds, McKee got after Burlinson in Round 3 and dropped him with a big punch to earn the belt.

Watch McKee get the finish below.

Before his win over Burlinson, McKee won his promotional debut over Aleksi Mäntykivi at CW 129 last October. This came after back-to-back losses to Khamzat Chimaev and Alex Morono in the UFC Octagon.

McKee’s second stint in Cage Warriors has proven to be his best yet. He is now the promotion’s welterweight champion just two years after a short stint in the UFC.

McKee’s knockout was preceded by finishes from Irish standouts Caolan Loughran and James Sheehan.

