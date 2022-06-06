Watch: Guelor Sondi Sleeps Opponent With Big Right Hook At EFC 94

Lightweight prospect Guelor Sondi earned one of the weekend’s biggest knockouts at EFC 94.

Sondi and Elvis Ngwalangwala battled on the EFC 94 prelims in Johannesburg, South Africa on Saturday. Ngwalangwala had his way early, landing heavy low kicks that appeared to stifle Sondi in the opening minutes.

But Sondi would blitz Ngwalangwala with a flurry of strikes before catching him on the chin with a powerful right hook that sent him flying.

Watch Sondi get the finish below.

Sondi came into the fight off of a loss to Tapiwa Katikati at EFC Fight Night 2 last month. Just weeks later, he would make the quick turnaround and earn a vicious knockout at EFC 94.

EFC 94 was headlined by a bantamweight title matchup between the champion, Sindile Manengela, and top challenger Cameron Saaiman. The 21-year-old Saaiman pulled off the upset and earned a unanimous decision victory to claim the title.

