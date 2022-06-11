Watch: Marcus Edwards Wastes No Time In Combate Global Main Event

Welterweight Marcus Edwards needed less than 30 seconds to get the win in his main event bout at Combate Global.

Matched up with Leonardo Rodriguez, the American took the center of the cage early and kept Rodriguez against the fence as he switched between stances. The first real exchange of the fight turned out to be the beginning of the end.

Violent finish by Marcus Edwards in the Combate Global main event. Destroys Leonardo Rodriguez in just 21 seconds. #CombateGlobal pic.twitter.com/UeTaNvNadP — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 11, 2022

“Bad Intentions” blitzed forward with a combination that crumbled his Mexican opponent and had the ref sprinting in to stop the fight.

This was Edwards’ first victory since 2017. The 33-year-old debuted in 2012 against Justin Gaethje and competed for promotions such as LFA and Titan FC before a 4-year layoff.

Edwards made his return to action in 2021 and challenged for Titan FC’s welterweight belt, but lost a split decision to champion Dilano Taylor. This was Edwards’ first fight for Combate Global, and the win improved his record to 14-6 overall.

What’s your reaction to this quick finish from Marcus Edwards at Combate Global?