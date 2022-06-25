Watch: Oleg Popov KOs Antônio “Bigfoot” Silva With One Punch

Russian heavyweight Oleg Popov earned a vicious knockout over former UFC standout Antônio “Bigfoot” Silva at MMA Series 53.

Popov and Silva went toe-to-toe in the main event, with Popov earning his 13th straight victory. The 42-year-old Silva has lost seven straight MMA fights since a win over Soa Palelei at UFC 190.

The two heavy hitters got off to a strong start in a closely contested Round 1. But in Round 2, Popov caught Silva with a big left hook as Silva forced him against the cage.

Watch Popov get the knockout below.

Oleg Popov representing Team Fedor KO'd Antonio "Bigfoot" Silva yesterday at MMA Series-53 pic.twitter.com/PZKqsSyeEj — Matysek (@Matysek88) June 25, 2022

Popov hasn’t lost a fight since 2016 when he fell via unanimous decision to Yusup Suliemanov at Fight Nights Global 54. He’s gone on to enjoy stints in FNG, MMA Series, and M-1 during his win streak.

Silva is one of the few fighters to defeat Fedor Emelianenko during the heavyweight’s legendary career. He also earned wins over Alistair Overeem, Andrei Arlovski, and Travis Browne during tenures in the UFC and Strikeforce.

Silva was let go by the UFC in 2016 following a brutal knockout loss to Roy Nelson in Brazil.

Popov’s knockout followed up an unusual co-main event at MMA Series 53. A welterweight bout between Sergey Bobryshev and Svyaloslav Kovalenko ended in a no-contest due to unsportsmanlike behavior.

Popov will look to continue his winning streak in his expected return later this year.

What is your reaction to Oleg Popov’s knockout?