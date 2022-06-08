White Confirms Jędrzejczyk/Weili Winner Gets Next Strawweight Title Shot

The highly anticipated rematch between former strawweight champions Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Zhang Weili will have high stakes.

Jędrzejczyk and Weili will compete in a featured bout on the UFC 275 main card in Singapore this Saturday. The two former 115lb champions will square off in a rematch two years in the making after their instant classic went to Weili via a split decision at UFC 248.

Both Jędrzejczyk and Weili are looking to earn another shot at the strawweight throne against Carla Esparza, and they’ll get the opportunity to compete for it at UFC 275.

During a recent interview with MMA Underground, UFC President Dana White revealed what’s on the line with Jedrzejczyk vs. Weili 2.

“This would definitely be that whoever wins this will definitely fight Esparza for the title,” White said. (h/t BJ Penn)

Esparza earned the title over Rose Namajunas at UFC 274 via a split decision. After the fight was anything but fan-friendly, White hinted that fight fans aren’t clamoring for those two fighters to run it back for a third time.

Jędrzejczyk defeated Esparza for the strawweight title back at UFC 185. She would go on to defend the title five times before suffering back-to-back losses to Namajunas.

Weili has also lost two fights to Namajunas but has yet to fight Esparza during her UFC career. She earned the title over then-champion Jéssica Andrade back in Aug. 2019 before successfully defending her title against Jędrzejczyk.

While the Jędrzejczyk/Weili rematch won’t be five rounds and won’t be for a title, it’ll have the feel of one with what’s on the line for both women.

How do you think Joanna Jędrzejczyk, Zhang Weili match up with Carla Esparza?