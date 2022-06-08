White Will “Absolutely Entertain” Khabib/Tony Ferguson As TUF Coaches

UFC President Dana White is willing to consider making a Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Ferguson pitched the idea of coaching TUF opposite Nurmagomedov in the future. Nurmagomedov went on to accept Ferguson’s offer, although Nurmagomedov is retired from the UFC and is focused as a promoter of Eagle FC.

While Nurmagomedov and Ferguson never got to face off in the UFC Octagon, they remain on each other’s nerves, as proven by recent social media banter. It is arguably the biggest fight in UFC history that never came to fruition.

During a recent interview with Barstool Sports, White seemed open to making a Nurmagomedov/Ferguson TUF season happen.

“I’ll consider it,” White said. “… I will absolutely entertain that idea.

“Hopefully, they’ll get pissed off enough at each other that they’ll actually want to fight.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

Nurmagomedov retired from fighting after a win over Justin Gaethje in his last lightweight title defense at UFC 254. He left the Octagon undefeated and defended his belt against some of the best all-time lightweights, including Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Ferguson is on a four-fight losing streak, with his most recent loss coming against Michael Chandler at UFC 274. Despite his recent struggles, he remains a fan favorite in the UFC.

The current TUF season featuring Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes is nearly at its conclusion, and White may consider making a Nurmagomedov/Ferguson season next on the show’s agenda.

Would you want to see Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson coach the next season of The Ultimate Fighter?