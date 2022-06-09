White Warns Fans Not To Sleep On Taila Santos Against Shevchenko

UFC President Dana White thinks fans are underestimating Taila Santos against flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko this weekend.

Santos will face Shevchenko in the UFC 275 co-main event in Singapore this Saturday. She earned the title shot after four-straight wins, including most recently over the likes of Joanne Wood and Roxanne Modafferi.

Shevchenko has been one of the most dominant champions in UFC history and not a lot of people are giving Santos a chance to claim the belt. However, White says not so fast.

During a recent interview with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, White explained why fans shouldn’t overlook Santos.

“The big problem with this fight is this is a very dangerous fight for Valentina Shevchenko and not enough people know it,” White said of Santos. “This is one of those fights where [fans will say] ‘I don’t know who this girl is, I’ve never heard of her’ and then you hear some big upset happening on Saturday. This is a big fight for Valentina. If Valentina runs through her, like she’s running through everybody else, holy shit.”

Santos earned a shot in the UFC following a unanimous decision win over Estefani Almeida on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018. The show has produced top talents such as Sean O’Malley and Santos.

Shevchenko has cleared out the flyweight division of most contenders, with Santos being one of the few exceptions. She’s defended her 125lb title six times, including in recent finishes over Lauren Murphy and Jéssica Andrade.

Similar to her opponent, Santos brings a well-rounded style that can be a matchup nightmare for most flyweights. She’ll look to pull off one of the greatest upsets in UFC history this weekend at UFC 275.

Do you give Taila Santos a chance this weekend against Valentina Shevchenko?