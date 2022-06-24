Dan Hardy: White’s “Unnecessary Disrespect” of Nate Diaz Looks Bad

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Dan Hardy is not a fan of Dana White‘s “unnecessary disrespect” of Nate Diaz.

Recently, White reacted to Diaz yet again requesting his release from the UFC. In his answer, White pointed out that Diaz has won only one of his last several fights, suggesting perhaps it is time for Diaz to move on.

He even pointed out that a boxing fight between Diaz and YouTube star Jake Paul might even actually make sense for the longtime UFC star. Speaking to Submission Radio recently, Hardy noted he wasn’t a fan of White’s comments towards Diaz.

“The Outlaw” said that someone of Diaz’s caliber shouldn’t be treated with the “unnecessary disrespect” that he has been as of late.

“This is the whole reason why there’s a class action lawsuit against the UFC. People don’t have any freedom, they don’t have any control over their career. Think about this, every single fighter on the UFC roster and everybody that’s considering signing with the UFC, they need to really contemplate this, if Nate Diaz can be disrespected to the media by the promoter the way that he has been, they don’t care about anybody.

“That’s the sad reality of it. Like, if Nate wants his release, he should get his release. He’s had enough stitches, he’s made enough money for the organization. Let him go. And if that means him going and making a bunch of money or fighting Jake Paul, then so be it, even better. If the UFC have not got their hands in his pockets, I just… I don’t know.

“Like, when I woke up the other day and I saw the thing about him winning one fight in five years and maybe the best person to fight is Jake Paul, it’s just unnecessary disrespect. It’s one thing when you get fighters disrespect one another, because that’s kind of a part of the business, but when the promoter starts shitting on people like that, and someone like Nate Diaz, who’s a cult icon, like, it just looks bad.”

“I don’t think it’s good for anybody. And I think Nate deserves a lot of respect for who he is, and the character and the fun that he brings to the sport. I mean, I didn’t think for a second that he was gonna beat Masvidal, but that fight week was bouncing. It was great to be a there. It was a different thing.

“It always is when a Nate Diaz fight’s happening. He’s one of the superheroes of the sport, and he deserves respect and he also deserves a pocket full of cash. Same as most of these guys do.”

Diaz hasn’t competed since June of last year when he faced off against Leon Edwards at UFC 263. He dropped a unanimous decision to Edwards despite nearly finishing the fight in the closing moments.

Now, Diaz is on the final fight of his UFC contract, and is asking to get his last bout booked as soon as possible, or for the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion to cut him loose so he can pursue other options.

