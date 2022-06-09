Thursday, June 9, 2022
Zhang Shares “Definite” Part Of Game Plan In Jędrzejczyk Rematch

By Curtis Calhoun
Former UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili is prepared to showcase the grappling aspect of her repertoire after working with a wrestling great.

Zhang will face another former UFC champion, Joanna Jędrzejczyk in a featured bout on the UFC 275 main card this weekend. Both fighters are looking to earn another title shot in what’s been deemed by UFC President Dana White as a No. 1 contender bout.

Zhang showed off impressive wrestling in her last fight against Rose Namajunas at UFC 268, despite losing via a split decision. She’s been working with former UFC two-weight champion and former Olympic wrestler Henry Cejudo in preparation for her matchup with Jędrzejczyk.

During her UFC 275 pre-fight media day, Zhang was asked if her wrestling training will impact the product of her upcoming performance.

“Definitely I will use some wrestling in this match,” Zhang said. “I learned a lot from Henry, and if I don’t use it, that would be a waste.”

Zhang has been training with Deiveson Figueiredo, Cejudo, and others at Fight Ready MMA in Arizona. While she’s been known for her impressive stand-up, her wrestling has made huge leaps and makes her a more dangerous puzzle to solve.

Zhang will look to earn the next strawweight title against the champion, Carla Esparza, with a victory. She’ll look to make Cejudo proud with her newfound wrestling skills being a major component of her performance.

Do you think Zhang Weili will give Joanna Jędrzejczyk issues with her wrestling?

