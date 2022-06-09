Zhang Shares “Definite” Part Of Game Plan In Jędrzejczyk Rematch

Former UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili is prepared to showcase the grappling aspect of her repertoire after working with a wrestling great.

Zhang will face another former UFC champion, Joanna Jędrzejczyk in a featured bout on the UFC 275 main card this weekend. Both fighters are looking to earn another title shot in what’s been deemed by UFC President Dana White as a No. 1 contender bout.

Zhang showed off impressive wrestling in her last fight against Rose Namajunas at UFC 268, despite losing via a split decision. She’s been working with former UFC two-weight champion and former Olympic wrestler Henry Cejudo in preparation for her matchup with Jędrzejczyk.

During her UFC 275 pre-fight media day, Zhang was asked if her wrestling training will impact the product of her upcoming performance.

“Definitely I will use some wrestling in this match,” Zhang said. “I learned a lot from Henry, and if I don’t use it, that would be a waste.”

Zhang has been training with Deiveson Figueiredo, Cejudo, and others at Fight Ready MMA in Arizona. While she’s been known for her impressive stand-up, her wrestling has made huge leaps and makes her a more dangerous puzzle to solve.

Zhang will look to earn the next strawweight title against the champion, Carla Esparza, with a victory. She’ll look to make Cejudo proud with her newfound wrestling skills being a major component of her performance.

