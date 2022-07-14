2022 PFL Playoffs 3 Card Unveiled, Kayla Harrison Headlines

The 2022 PFL Playoffs 3 lineup has been released, and the card will be headlined by #2-seeded Kayla Harrison.

Harrison will not be entering this year’s playoffs as the top seed due to the PFL points system which awards finishes with greater point values. The #1 seed instead belongs to Larissa Pacheco, who turned in two finishes during this year’s regular season while Harrison had one TKO and one decision victory.

Should Harrison and Pacheco both win in their semifinal bouts, the two would face off in a rematch of the 2019 finals, which saw Harrison top Pacheco via unanimous decision.

Kayla Harrison will be facing Marina Mokhnatkina in the main event. Harrison already defeated Mokhnatkina earlier this year in the aforementioned decision win from earlier this year. Mokhnatkina earned a playoff spot by bouncing back with a victory over Abigail Montes via split decision on July 1.

The co-main event will feature #1 seed Chris Wade taking on Brendan Loughnane in one of the two featherweight semifinals. The other featherweight semifinal will see #2-seed Ryoji Kudo facing Bubba Jenkins.

This will be the third card of the 2022 PFL playoffs. The first two cards will feature lightweights and light heavyweights on Friday, August 5, then welterweights and heavyweights on August 13.

The full 2022 PFL 3 card featuring featherweights and women’s lightweights can be found below. The event takes place Saturday, August 20, from the Copper Box Arena in London, England. You can catch up on all the latest PFL standings here.

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 3:00 PM ET)

Women’s Lightweight Semifinal: No. 2 Kayla Harrison vs. No. 3 Martina Jindrova

Featherweight Semifinal: No. 1 Chris Wade vs. No. 4 Brendan Loughnane

Women’s Lightweight Semifinal: No. 1 Larisa Pacheco vs. No. 4 Olena Kolesnyk

Featherweight Semifinal: No. 2 Ryoji Kudo vs. No. 3 Bubba Jenkins

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 1:00 PM ET)

Simeon Powell vs. Nemanja Uveric

Stuart Austin vs. Sofiane Boukichou

Marcin Held vs. Myles Price

Aleksandrs Chizovs vs. TBA

