Adesanya Scoffs At “Drake Curse” & Its Believers After UFC 276 Win

Israel Adesanya will continue to silence doubters as long as he keeps winning, but even the UFC middleweight champion is getting tired of the ridiculous things people invent online.

Following his unanimous decision win over Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC 276, “The Last Stylebender” was asked at the post-fight press conference if he felt any pressure heading into the fight as a sizeable favorite.

“No, not really. I wasn’t focused on the odds,” Adesanya answered. “I didn’t even know what the odds say. Oh, shout out to Drizzy. I hope — I don’t know what he won, but yeah, what fucking curse? You guys — not you guys — but anyone who is so stupid. I don’t post shit, but like was it the Vettori fight? Me and Drizzy were going back and forth fight week talking, and after the fight were going back and forth in the DM’s talking as well. So, I don’t know people, what curse? And also, the green shorts, another curse.”

“The Drake Curse” Among Others Dispelled By Adesanya

Drake made headlines leading up to the fight after claiming he put “a light million” on Adesanya to defeat Cannonier. The Canadian rapper is no stranger to placing large bets on UFC fights, but his track record has resulted in some MMA fans claiming there’s a “Drake Curse” for any fighter that he bets on.

Drake placed a $275,000 bet on Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 before Masvidal lost a unanimous decision to Colby Covington. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Adesanya is happy to have dismissed any discussion of there being such a curse, but he claims it’s not the only one he’s broken during his UFC career.

“I’ve broken all the curses. I’ve broken the Drake curse now, so stupid. I’ve broken the shorts curse, ‘cause apparently I changed my shorts from black and gold. EA cover curse, I’ve broken that. Embedded haircut curse, what other curse…All of you online, as soon as that video came out all of the comments are just, ‘curse, curse, curse.’

“And I feel like, do they even believe it? Or are they saying it to just try and get likes? To try and get the thumbs up cause they’re doing it for likes. Yeah, I just remembered. Shout out to Drake for betting a million on me.”

While it wasn’t the most exciting victory of his title reign, Adesanya’s victory over Cannonier marked his fifth defense of the UFC middleweight championship. He’s beaten the majority of the division’s top fighters, but the biggest story coming out of UFC 276 is the possibility of a fight with his former kickboxing rival Alex Pereira.

